The Pitch’s round-up of KC’s beloved private chefs

Kansas City is filled with an entrepreneurial spirit and our local chefs are no exception. The Pitch has rounded up several outstanding private chefs available within the metro, each using their own unique cooking background to offer food services that are exclusive and catered to your individual preferences.

While some of the chefs specialize in meal prep and others in high-end dinner parties, the hospitality that these private chefs provide is second to none. Private chef services not only offer restaurant-quality food served right in your very own home but are also oftentimes more convenient and cost-effective.

Whether you are looking for a cooking lesson for a date night, a dinner to impress your work colleagues, or a premade meal option to jumpstart your health journey, you are sure to find a match among this group of talented culinarians.

Mike Iammarino

Mike Iammarino specializes in modern Italian cooking, serving up elevated takes on your familiar favorites. With handcrafted dishes such as fresh pasta and butternut squash risotto topped with seared scallops, Chef Mike’s classic French training and Italian background come together to provide his guests with a comfortable and enjoyable yet high-end dining experience.

Having graduated from Johnson County Community College’s Chef Apprenticeship Program, Mike worked his way up to a sous chef position at the Carriage Country Club. Eventually, he transitioned to working at the James Beard award-winning Italian restaurant, Farina.

While Mike is often inspired by recipes passed down through his family, his training at Farina has made advanced cooking techniques second nature to him. Clients can still indulge in their favorite dishes but enjoy them with a contemporary and sophisticated twist.

This enthusiastic young chef is available for meal prep services, catering, and private dinners. Whether it be small bites for a fantasy football party, such as buffalo chicken sliders with a blue cheese aioli, or a specially curated menu with wine pairings, Chef Mike is proficient not only in the kitchen but also at charming his guests.

Email: chefiamo4@gmail.com

Elephant Wings

Elephant Wings is a personal chef service that dishes out modern Indian fusion right in your very own home. Chef Ameet Malhotra is the mastermind behind the company, and whether he is humming along to Bollywood tunes or regaling diners with a beloved story about his cooking journey, he is just as skilled at entertaining his guests as he is at feeding them.

The India-born chef is inspired by the traditional flavors of his home country but gathers inspiration from all over the world—from cumin chicken bao buns to the crowd-pleasing appetizer of paneer flatbread. Beyond the food, Malhotra enthusiastically immerses his guests in an experience that only Elephant Wings can deliver. His passion for what he does shines through each plate served.

Elephant Wings provides all the necessary tools for hosting. Tableware, linens, and even music are supplied so clients can enjoy a worry-free hosting experience. Elephant Wings’ services are ideal for those who are wanting to provide intimate and unparalleled dining that dazzles.

A tip to the wise: the panipuri shot is a course you don’t want to miss out on.

Aqui Greadington

Whether he is popping up with a tomato jam demo at the farmers’ market or cooking for an exclusive chef’s dinner series, Aqui Greadington is consistently serving up fresh and original flavors. Despite being currently enrolled in the Johnson County Community College’s Chef Apprenticeship Program, the chef-in-training is already showcasing his talents within the community.

Chef Aqui’s culinary background is eclectic, consisting of farm-to-table, fine dining, and Southern African American cuisine. His mission, however, is to create meals that are delicious and educational.

Typically, the ingredients in his dishes are familiar but constructed in a way that produces exciting, novel, and thought-provoking flavors. A great example of this is his decadent vegan entree of grilled sweet potato steaks paired with a side of charred asparagus and grilled jalapeño mustard slaw. For dessert, you ask? A Chef Aqui original: grilled peach cobbler.

Sourcing the highest quality ingredients is of utmost importance for the chef as he whips up meals that lead his hungry patrons through an adventure of the palate. To accompany guests on their journey is his delightful presence.

If biscuits and brie cheese seem like a strange pairing, it’s because you’ve never had his Biscuits N’ Blueberries creation—a homemade biscuit layered with brown sugar-cinnamon butter, brie cheese, and blueberry compote topped with a Chantilly cream and lemon zest. One bite and Chef Aqui will have made his imprint on your palate forever.

Chef Aqui specializes in events and is available for online and in-person food demonstrations, corporate events, popups, and private dinners. Catering is available for parties of 50 and under.

Instagram: @chefaqui

Email: a.greadington@gmail.com

Upcoming Events:

Young Family Farms dinner series – Oct. 15

Harvest Festival with Manheim Gardens Conservancy – Oct. 29

Swetha Newcomb

Swetha Newcomb worked as a line cook and pastry chef at various restaurants throughout the Kansas City metro before making the transition to working for herself.

Having graduated from Johnson County Community College’s Chef Apprenticeship Program, Chef Swetha is classically trained. When it comes to the food she cooks for her clients, she is inspired by her mom, who cooked with intuition and creativity.

Her cuisine pridefully deviates from the typical Midwestern diet and can be described as worldly with its trademark of heavy spices and flavor. Roasted carrot soup topped with smoked pork belly and chipotle seared chicken paired with caramelized figs are just a few examples of the fabulous meals within the chef’s catalog.

“I am a true believer that each bite of food should have texture, acidity, sweetness, saltiness, and umami all in one. I always try to cook with heavy spices and flavors, just like my momma taught me,” she says.

Chef Swetha offers meal prep, catering, and private dinners. She is skilled in creating a personalized experience that honors her client’s dietary needs.

Her most popular service is the prepackaged meal drop-offs in which she creates a weekly menu of four or five health-forward dishes that are ideal for lunch or dinner, especially on the go.

The menus are sent out Sunday, and the meals are dropped off at the client’s doorstep on Monday. This service offers the utmost convenience for clients who are looking for stress-free meals that are just as mouthwatering as they are healthy.

Jayaun Smith

If you’re a true KC foodie, you’ve heard whispers of a small urban eatery located in the Crossroads that serves up one of the best burgers in the city—Sauced. The burger joint has been recognized within the metro as a hidden gem that consistently slings superior classics.

Readers will be pleased to know that one of the co-creators of the burger concept, Jayaun Smith, is also available to cook dinner right in your very own home.

Chef Jayaun is a seasoned chef, having attended Johnson County Community College’s culinary program as well as competed in state and national culinary competitions. Despite his extensive and impressive background, the business owner doesn’t limit himself to a particular type of cooking.

He is skilled in offering variety and prides himself in staying educated in all cuisines and cooking techniques. Luckily, inquiring clients need only to journey to his existing business to get a taste of his credentials.

Aside from good eats, the prominent Kansas City chef is proficient at creating bonds beyond the plate. With his energetic personality on full display, Chef Jayuan indulges guests with delicious food and his contagious enthusiasm.

While private events and parties are his bread and butter, Jayaun Smith does it all. Chef Jayaun is available for your culinary needs, from corporate gatherings to private cooking classes and anniversary dinners. Travel inquiries are encouraged.