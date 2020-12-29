KC Public Library announces “Whenever Book Club” for those of us who want a book club, but are bad at doing a book club

It is possible, and we aren’t suggesting that this is the case, but it is possible that you or someone you love might be bad at book clubs. We know: scandalous.

J/K. We’re terrible at it. We love reading books. We plow through them. Yet, somehow, when it comes time to be held to a deadline for discussions, we fall through absolutely every time. It is as if the mere existence of a book club renders us useless.

Or, inversely, we enter into a book club knowing full well we’ll never finish a whole book, but we enjoy bullshitting about it with others while drinking wine. Wine is a good excuse to be bad at things. That’s what books have taught us.

Thus ends the aside about our personal failings on deadlines.

The Kansas City Public Library has launched a new program that we’re huge fans of; mostly because it puts no pressure on us and offers the reward we were always hoping for. This is “Whenever Book Club”. Book discussions online, any time, with no face time required. You can join their community of readers to discuss books and reading—no video needed, no scheduled meeting times. Using message boards, a moderator provides prompts and leads the online discussion. Read at your own pace, then take part when you can. Participation is free and open to all.

Find details and join here.