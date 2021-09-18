KC Fashion Week returns to live runway format Sept. 22-25

The 17th annual Kansas City Fashion Week is set to kick off with a sold-out Moonlight Garden Party Sept. 18. KCFW will return to a live format at Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall, Sept. 22-25, with four runway shows after the pandemic forced organizers to shift to a digital-only event in 2020.

The Sept. 22 Wednesday Evening Runway Show (7-9 p.m.) features collections from designers Devil Doll by Audrey Lockwood, Zawadi Bahati’s From the Bottom, GoEX Apparel with Meghann Wheelock, Hannah Jensen’s HMJstyle, J. Manning, Lauren O’Bannon’s JustinChristine, Princess Elliot Hopkin’s Regal Status, and Rebecca Hollar’s Spacecamp Studios.

The Sept. 23 Thursday Night Runway Show (7-9:30 p.m.) features work from Estephanía Hosteinson’s hols.e, Sasha Watson’s House of Solana, the collective boutique Kindred, Kyndra Jade, Lauren Bander, Makaylee Gayad, and Ying Ying Ying.

The Sept. 24 Friday Night Runway Show (7-10:30 p.m.) will spotlight collections from Annette Sunshine Designs, Gracie Key, Jennifer Tierney’s Jeanne Nuage, Sydni Russell’s Jill Marie Boutique, Kerrie Aaron’s Klothed:31, Little Jo Designs, Tonya Pesch’s Nokota.style, Potapenko Yanchenko, Clarissa Knighten’s Rissa’s Artistic Design, and Tiffany Brown’s TRBrown.

The Sept. 25 Saturday Evening Finale Runway Show (7:30-10:30 p.m.) includes collections Any Old Iron by Andrew Clancey, Architexture, Duane Topping’s Topping Designs, House of Pamela Renee, Joshua J. Chris, Laura Citron, and Nataliya Meyer’s Lucia’s Sarto.

Tickets to each of the four runway shows can be purchased here. The full schedule is available here. All KCFW runway shows will be held on the second level of the East Parking structure (between Nordstrom and Macy’s) at Oak Park Mall.