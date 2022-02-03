KC Daiquiri Shop’s annual Southern Creole Brunch Series highlights eight unique cooks

The KC Daiquiri Shop (1116 Grand Boulevard) and KC Daiquiri Shop Bistreaux (8725 Metcalf Avenue) are celebrating Black History Month with the third entry in their annual Southern Creole Brunch Series.

Eight Kansas City chefs will put their talents on display as the event festivities roll out through the month.

The KC Daiquiri Bistreaux location in Overland Park will feature Chef Jonathan Heflin Feb. 5, Chef G. Weddington Feb. 12, Chef Rebecca Oakman & Chef Markwan Gordon Feb. 19, and Chef Janina Greene Feb. 26.

Then, at the downtown-located KC Daiquiri Shop, food enthusiasts can expect delicacies from Chef Jeffrey Dale Feb. 6, with Chef Brianna Harrison featured Feb. 20 and Chef Roland Wilson featured Feb. 27.

Some of this year’s highlighted experts appeared at the second annual Southern Creole Brunch Series. However, with new faces and another round on the way, there are sure to be many new flavors to try.

“Every year during Black History Month, the KC Daiquiri Shop is proud to host this unique food experience and to pay tribute to the contributions African Americans have made to the culinary world,” KC Daiquiri Shop Owner Calvin Vick says. “We recognize that today’s Chefs stand on the shoulders of those who came before them, and this month we celebrate how they continue to shape and evolve American cuisine. This year, we are happy to expand the brunch series to our KC Daiquiri Shop Bistreaux location in Johnson County.”

The Creole-inspired brunch menus will be available for each event day. Additionally, visitors have the option to create their own Daqmosas, Mimosas, and Bloody Marys.

The third annual Southern Creole Brunch Series is the result of a partnership between the KC Daiquiri Shop, KC Daiquiri Shop Bistreaux, and This KC Brown Girl.