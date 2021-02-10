Dish & Drink KC: Black History Month brunches and pop-ups you can’t miss

Check it out: Celebrate Black History Month with the Black History Month Brunch (Carryout) Series

Throughout the month of February, diners can celebrate Black History month with five unique, customizable Creole brunch menus, all crafted by local black chefs. Organized by KC Daiquiri Shop (1116 Grand Boulevard) and This KC Brown Girl, the Creole Carryout Brunch Series is available every weekend through the end of the month. Dishes offered thus far include shrimp and cheesy grits with Creole harissa sauce, crawfish and alligator dirty rice, smoked jerk oxtails, pecan praline bread pudding, and a lot more (including customizable to-go daiquiris). Oh yes, please.

The chef lineup for the rest of February includes chefs Janina Greene (Just Ask Catering and Events), Jamar Griddine (Jamar’s Catering and the Beale Street Collective), and Shanita McAfee-Bryant (the Prospect and the Beale Street Collective). To order, visit KC Daiquiri’s ordering platform on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and select from the two- or four-person brunch options. Select your dishes, and don’t forget to add some to-go daiquiris – Mardi Gras is this Tuesday, you know. Mimosas and Bloody Marys kits are also available.

Heads up: The meal packages are available each Saturday and Sunday this month except for Valentine’s Day (this Sunday).

This weekend: The Black Pantry pops up at Big Mood Natural Wines

Brian Roberts started the Black Pantry, a mobile shop featuring high-end health and grocery products from black-owned brands, this past summer when he struggled to find a centralized place to shop for products from black-owned businesses. Roberts built out a custom trailer into a mobile shop, carefully curated a product selection, and since the fall, The Black Pantry has been popping up in different locations in the city under the tagline, “the dopest General Store on 4 wheels.”

This Saturday, the Black Pantry is popping up at Big Mood Natural Wines (2020 Baltimore, Ste 102) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Psssst—Valentine’s Day is on Sunday. Wine and curated home and beauty products? You need this.

More to do this week

This Friday, the Brewkery (1443 Swift Avenue North KC) is hosting a socially distanced kombucha and cheese tasting. For $40 for two people or $80 for four people, guests will sample several varieties of local cheeses, chocolate, and hard kombucha, as well as alcohol-free kombucha. Very limited seating is available, and mask wearing is mandatory other than when eating or drinking. Learn more and pick up tickets here.

You know what makes a pandemic more fun? Persistent subzero temperatures! Yes, it is fucking freezing this week. Saturday is going to be absurdly cold. This extended forecast is bleak. Hope is fading… but, get out from under the covers. You are needed! Put buying a meal from a local restaurant on your to do list for the weekend. Any local spot you like. KC restaurants and bars – which have struggled now for a full year with very little assistance – need for you to buy something from them this weekend. Not a bad deal – in exchange you get great food and drinks! Sales suck in a good year when the weather is like this in a good year, and you don’t need to be reminded why this is not a good year. So just do, and tell your friends all about it.