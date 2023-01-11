KC Current announces Patrick Mahomes as new co-owner

Patrick Mahomes joins the KC Current ownership team, the National Women’s Soccer League club announced Tuesday.

He teams up with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who has been a co-owner since 2020, and ownership duo Angie Long and Chris Long.

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” says Brittany Mahomes in a press release. “He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”

This move makes Patrick Mahomes the first active NFL player to own an NWSL team. The Current joins the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City on the rapidly growing list of teams owned by Mahomes.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Patrick Mahomes said in a press release. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

The Current competed in the NWSL Championship in 2022, but were thwarted by the Portland Thorns. Hopefully the double Mahomes effect will be enough to clinch an NWSL Championship win in 2023.