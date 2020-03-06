Kansas City’s first mini golf bar comes to Power & Light

Kansas City will gain a whole new variety of fun with the opening of Sinkers Lounge, the city’s first mini-golf bar and restaurant concept. Sinkers Lounge is slated to open by late July 2020 in the Power & Light District (53 W 13th Street) next to Blade & Timber axe throwing.

Sinkers Lounge will be the city’s only place for leisurely indoor mini-golf, paired with craft cocktails and an elevated menu in a relaxed atmosphere. The concept will offer nine mini-golf holes and nine “tabletop golf” holes – a mashup of mini-golf and shuffleboard.

Sinkers Lounge will tap into the nostalgia of mini golf, with a playful, modern take featuring 70’s leisure aesthetics, a modernized bar and lounge seating. Couples and groups will have the option to reserve a tee time online or walk-in for the full-service Sinkers Lounge experience.

“This isn’t the mini golf of your childhood,” said CEO Matt Baysinger. “We’ve designed an upscale, competitive socializing experience for friends, family and coworkers to relax and have fun.”

Swell Spark, a Kansas City-based small business, created Sinkers Lounge, after successfully launching and expanding two other entertainment concepts: Breakout KC escape rooms and Blade & Timber axe throwing. All concepts by Swell Spark encompass the idea of shared experiences that make it easy for the community to have fun.