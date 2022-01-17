Kansas City Film Critics Circle names Loutzenhiser award-winners for 2022

The Kansas City Film Critics Circle announced its winners for the 56th Annual James Loutzenhiser Awards.

The KCFCC, the second oldest professional film critic organization in the United States, was founded in 1966 by the late Dr. James Loutzenhiser (1931-2001), who served as the group’s president for over 30 years.

Adapted from the novel by Thomas Savage, The Power of the Dog received awards for Best Film, the Robert Altman Award for Best Director (Jane Campion), and Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch). Campion’s effort was the only nominee to win in multiple categories.

“With more individual nominations than ever before in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Foreign Film, 2021 proved to be a diverse year for cinematic works garnering recognition,” KCFCC President Adrian Torres says. “A Jane Campion film walked away with three major awards. How often do you get to say that?”

The 22-member group, which includes six writers from The Pitch, also selected Questlove’s Summer of Soul for Best Documentary, Japan’s Drive My Car for Best Foreign Language Film, and The Green Knight for the Vince Kohler Award for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror Film.

Below is a complete list of the winners of the 56th Annual James Loutzenhiser Awards:

Best Film: The Power of the Dog

Runner-up: West Side Story

Robert Altman Award for Best Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Runner-up: Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Runner-up: Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Runner-up: Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor: Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Runner-up: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress: Ann Dowd, Mass

Runner-up: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay: Licorice Pizza

Runner-up: The French Dispatch

Best Adapted Screenplay: West Side Story

Runner-up: Drive My Car

Best Cinematography: The Tragedy of Macbeth

Runner-up: Dune

Best Animated Feature: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Runner-up: Flee

Best Foreign Film: Drive My Car – Japan

Runner-up: The Worst Person in the World – Norway

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul

Runner-up: Procession

Vince Koehler Award for the Best Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror Film: The Green Knight

Runner-up: Dune

Tom Poe Award for the Best LGBTQ Film: Flee

Runner-up: The Power of the Dog