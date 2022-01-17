Kansas City Film Critics Circle names Loutzenhiser award-winners for 2022
KCFCC selects The Power of the Dog as the year's best film.
The Kansas City Film Critics Circle announced its winners for the 56th Annual James Loutzenhiser Awards.
The KCFCC, the second oldest professional film critic organization in the United States, was founded in 1966 by the late Dr. James Loutzenhiser (1931-2001), who served as the group’s president for over 30 years.
Adapted from the novel by Thomas Savage, The Power of the Dog received awards for Best Film, the Robert Altman Award for Best Director (Jane Campion), and Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch). Campion’s effort was the only nominee to win in multiple categories.
“With more individual nominations than ever before in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Foreign Film, 2021 proved to be a diverse year for cinematic works garnering recognition,” KCFCC President Adrian Torres says. “A Jane Campion film walked away with three major awards. How often do you get to say that?”
The 22-member group, which includes six writers from The Pitch, also selected Questlove’s Summer of Soul for Best Documentary, Japan’s Drive My Car for Best Foreign Language Film, and The Green Knight for the Vince Kohler Award for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror Film.
Below is a complete list of the winners of the 56th Annual James Loutzenhiser Awards:
Best Film: The Power of the Dog
Runner-up: West Side Story
Robert Altman Award for Best Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Runner-up: Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Runner-up: Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!
Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Runner-up: Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actor: Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Runner-up: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress: Ann Dowd, Mass
Runner-up: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Original Screenplay: Licorice Pizza
Runner-up: The French Dispatch
Best Adapted Screenplay: West Side Story
Runner-up: Drive My Car
Best Cinematography: The Tragedy of Macbeth
Runner-up: Dune
Best Animated Feature: The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Runner-up: Flee
Best Foreign Film: Drive My Car – Japan
Runner-up: The Worst Person in the World – Norway
Best Documentary: Summer of Soul
Runner-up: Procession
Vince Koehler Award for the Best Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror Film: The Green Knight
Runner-up: Dune
Tom Poe Award for the Best LGBTQ Film: Flee
Runner-up: The Power of the Dog