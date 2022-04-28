Johnson County Community College’s Midwest Trust Center reveals 2022-2023 season schedule

Johnson County Community College’s Midwest Trust Center has unveiled the schedule for its 2022-2023 season of performances. From dance acts and musicals, to jazz and a conversation about Napoleon Dynamite, each entry in the catalog of performances aims to offer something unique.

The calendar update invites guests as soon as this summer, starting with jazz, pop, and rock trumpeter Chris Botti on Aug. 24, 2022. Other highlights include Piff the Magic Dragon & Puddles Pity Party’s Misery Loves Company on Oct. 30, Legally Blonde the Musical on Nov. 12, and Mesner Puppet Theater’s Cirque de Wiener Dog on Dec. 9-10.

Check out the full list of upcoming events below:

Aug. 24 Chris Botti

Sept. 16-17 New Dance Partners The Ultimate Collaboration

Sept. 25 The Opus 76 Quartet Glass, Beethoven and Mendelssohn

Sept. 29 DEAFinitely Dope with Mathew Maxey

with Mathew Maxey Sept. 30 Verona Quartet

Oct. 1 MTC Kids Jam – Yogapalooza with Bari Koral

Oct. 2 Winterlude – Vine Street Rumble

Oct. 15 Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation

Oct. 16 Soweto Gospel Choir Hope

Oct. 21 Kansas City Jazz Orchestra and the Hanover Big Band (Germany)

Oct. 22 An Evening with Jon, Jon and Efren – Napoleon Dynamite Film Screening and Conversation

Oct. 28 The Four Freshman

Oct. 30 Piff the Magic Dragon & Puddles Pity Party Misery Loves Company

Nov. 12 Legally Blonde the Musical

Nov. 19 An Evening with Nigella Lawson

Dec. 2 tenThing Brass Ensemble

Dec. 4 Winterlude – Doug Talley Quartet

Dec. 9-10 Mesner Puppet Theatre Cirque de Wiener Dog

Jan. 15 Winterlude – Bobby Watson Quartet

Jan. 21 MTC Kids Jam – Oran Etkin Finding Friends Far from Home

Jan. 22 Oran Etkin Open Arms

Jan. 29 Opus 76 Quartet Amadeus (recital + film)

Feb. 4 Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story

Feb. 5 The Small Glories

Feb. 11-12 L.A. Theatre Works – Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom

Feb. 11 Voices of Mississippi

Feb. 18 Emerson Quartet: Farewell Tour

Feb. 19 Winterlude – Trent Austin Quartet

Feb. 24 DakhaBrakha

Feb. 26 Opus 76 Quartet Haydn and Schubert

Mar. 2 It’s OK to be Different

Mar. 3 Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Orchestra

Mar. 5 Brooklyn Rider Variations on a Theme

Mar. 10 Danú St. Patrick’s Celebration

Mar. 11 John McCutcheon

Mar. 12 Opus 76 Quartet with Ramona Pansegrau, piano

Mar. 19 Winterlude – KC Jazz Disciples

Mar. 25 MTC Kids Jam – Billy Jonas Who’s Gonna Make Our Music?!

Mar. 26 Curtis on Tour The Nina von Maltzahn Global Touring Initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music Featuring David Shifrin, clarinet; John de Lancie, narrator; Soovin Kim, violin

Mar. 31 A Moving Sound

Apr. 1 Masters of Percussion featuring Zakir Hussain

Apr. 15 Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

May 6 MTC Kids Jam – KC Spotlight

May 19 Cirque Kalabanté Afrique en Cirque

It’s a list that aims to continue Johnson County Community College’s robust entertainment options. Midwest Trust Center Series Executive Producer Emily Behrmann offered thoughts on the upcoming season and the variety it share with Johnson County residents and visitors.

“I could not be prouder of the performances we’ve presented during my tenure, and their impact on our community,” Behrmann says. “It has been a gift to put together this group of extraordinary performers and some significant partnerships for the upcoming season.”

Individual performance tickets will be available to purchase June 6. Those looking forward to a collection of the performances can buy season packages starting May 2.