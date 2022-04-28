Johnson County Community College’s Midwest Trust Center reveals 2022-2023 season schedule
Johnson County Community College’s Midwest Trust Center has unveiled the schedule for its 2022-2023 season of performances. From dance acts and musicals, to jazz and a conversation about Napoleon Dynamite, each entry in the catalog of performances aims to offer something unique.
The calendar update invites guests as soon as this summer, starting with jazz, pop, and rock trumpeter Chris Botti on Aug. 24, 2022. Other highlights include Piff the Magic Dragon & Puddles Pity Party’s Misery Loves Company on Oct. 30, Legally Blonde the Musical on Nov. 12, and Mesner Puppet Theater’s Cirque de Wiener Dog on Dec. 9-10.
Check out the full list of upcoming events below:
- Aug. 24 Chris Botti
- Sept. 16-17 New Dance Partners The Ultimate Collaboration
- Sept. 25 The Opus 76 Quartet Glass, Beethoven and Mendelssohn
- Sept. 29 DEAFinitely Dope with Mathew Maxey
- Sept. 30 Verona Quartet
- Oct. 1 MTC Kids Jam – Yogapalooza with Bari Koral
- Oct. 2 Winterlude – Vine Street Rumble
- Oct. 15 Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
- Oct. 16 Soweto Gospel Choir Hope
- Oct. 21 Kansas City Jazz Orchestra and the Hanover Big Band (Germany)
- Oct. 22 An Evening with Jon, Jon and Efren – Napoleon Dynamite Film Screening and Conversation
- Oct. 28 The Four Freshman
- Oct. 30 Piff the Magic Dragon & Puddles Pity Party Misery Loves Company
- Nov. 12 Legally Blonde the Musical
- Nov. 19 An Evening with Nigella Lawson
- Dec. 2 tenThing Brass Ensemble
- Dec. 4 Winterlude – Doug Talley Quartet
- Dec. 9-10 Mesner Puppet Theatre Cirque de Wiener Dog
- Jan. 15 Winterlude – Bobby Watson Quartet
- Jan. 21 MTC Kids Jam – Oran Etkin Finding Friends Far from Home
- Jan. 22 Oran Etkin Open Arms
- Jan. 29 Opus 76 Quartet Amadeus (recital + film)
- Feb. 4 Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story
- Feb. 5 The Small Glories
- Feb. 11-12 L.A. Theatre Works – Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom
- Feb. 11 Voices of Mississippi
- Feb. 18 Emerson Quartet: Farewell Tour
- Feb. 19 Winterlude – Trent Austin Quartet
- Feb. 24 DakhaBrakha
- Feb. 26 Opus 76 Quartet Haydn and Schubert
- Mar. 2 It’s OK to be Different
- Mar. 3 Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Orchestra
- Mar. 5 Brooklyn Rider Variations on a Theme
- Mar. 10 Danú St. Patrick’s Celebration
- Mar. 11 John McCutcheon
- Mar. 12 Opus 76 Quartet with Ramona Pansegrau, piano
- Mar. 19 Winterlude – KC Jazz Disciples
- Mar. 25 MTC Kids Jam – Billy Jonas Who’s Gonna Make Our Music?!
- Mar. 26 Curtis on Tour The Nina von Maltzahn Global Touring Initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music Featuring David Shifrin, clarinet; John de Lancie, narrator; Soovin Kim, violin
- Mar. 31 A Moving Sound
- Apr. 1 Masters of Percussion featuring Zakir Hussain
- Apr. 15 Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
- May 6 MTC Kids Jam – KC Spotlight
- May 19 Cirque Kalabanté Afrique en Cirque
It’s a list that aims to continue Johnson County Community College’s robust entertainment options. Midwest Trust Center Series Executive Producer Emily Behrmann offered thoughts on the upcoming season and the variety it share with Johnson County residents and visitors.
“I could not be prouder of the performances we’ve presented during my tenure, and their impact on our community,” Behrmann says. “It has been a gift to put together this group of extraordinary performers and some significant partnerships for the upcoming season.”
Individual performance tickets will be available to purchase June 6. Those looking forward to a collection of the performances can buy season packages starting May 2.