Johnson County’s Midwest Trust Center announces 2021 fall show calendar

More live music and performances are coming and we’re ecstatic. The Midwest Trust Center has announced its 2021 fall schedule and it’s a delightful list. The series will feature a wide variety of artists and will be a welcome fixture as summer winds down and fades into fall.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we are ready to welcome audiences back,” Emily Behrmann (General manager for the series) says. “Over the past 15 months, staff has been working remotely, staying connected and innovating with fellow artists, planning for the day where we can safely come back to theatres. We are so pleased to share the fall lineup of in-person performances!”

A varied list of performances will offer something for everyone. That includes Yesterday and Today, an interactive Beatles experience; Sugar and Booze, a performance by Ana Gasteyer; KC Jazz Orchestra with the Hanover, Germany Big Band; Fiesta Navidad, Mariachi Los Camperos, and regional favorite Susan Werner.



The Midwest Trust Center (formerly the Carlsen Center) is located in Johnson County on the Johnson County Community College campus and hosts numerous events during the year.



Events will kick off at the beginning of September and will run through December. So if you’re been missing live music like most all of us have been, bring your dancing shoes and your favorite special someone for what’s sure to be a good time.