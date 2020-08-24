Johnson County Community College’s Carlsen Center announces sporadic future schedule

As we continue to guess wildly about what the future of live entertainment looks like, the Carlsen Center at JCCC (12345 College Blvd, Overland Park) today announced the adjustments to their 2020-2021 season. Some events are moving to digital, some are rescheduled, and some are still on the bubble. While this list outlines the current plan, updated information will be appearing at Carlsen Center Presents.

The list of changes is as follows:

Sept. 18-19: New Dance Partners (Virtual Event)

Sept. 26: Opus 76 Quartet, Becoming Beethoven: Master of the String Quartet * (Virtual Event)

Oct. 9: Larry Carlton – Steely Dan/’78 Album * (Rescheduled to March 14, 2021. Tickets on sale late fall.)

Oct. 16: Get the Led Out, Led Zeppelin tribute (Rescheduled to Fall 2021. Tickets on sale Spring 2021.)

Oct. 18: Winterlude – local KC jazz, Bob Bowman * (Decision pending.)

Oct. 24: 10 Hairy Legs – contemporary dance* (Cancelled)

Nov. 7: Darlene Love (Rescheduled to Fall 2021. Tickets on sale Spring 2021.)

Nov.13: The Romeros guitar quartet with Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano (Rescheduled to Fall 2021. Tickets on sale Spring 2021.)

Nov. 14: Kansas City and All That’s Jazz – Celebrating “Bird” (Rescheduled to Fall 2021. Tickets on sale Spring 2021.)

Nov. 15: Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie, Together Again Tour (Rescheduled to Fall 2021. Tickets on sale Spring 2021.)

Nov. 20: A Night with Jon, Efren, and Jon – Napoleon Dynamite – film screening and panel with 3 actors (Rescheduled to April 9, 2021. Tickets on sale late fall.)

Dec. 5: Bridget Kibbey, harp with the Dover Quartet * (Decision pending.)

Dec. 6: Winterlude – local KC jazz, A La Mode Quintet * (Decision pending.)

Dec.12: Fiesta Navidad, Mariachi Los Camperos (Decision pending.)

* Events originally to be held in Polsky Theatre, JCCC may be moved to Yardley Hall, if socially distanced seating is necessary/allowed.