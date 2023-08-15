Jason Klamm’s We’re Not Worthy charts an oral history of 90s sketch comedy from the biggest names in the biz

We’re Not Worthy releases on September 12, 2023, via

The ’90s were the most fertile time for sketch comedy on North American TV. Shows like In Living Color changed the way TV looked forever, and Mr. Show with Bob and David took the sketch form and nearly perfected it. Every other sketch show of the era created some of the world’s biggest stars; the decade’s impact on comedy is undeniable. We’re Not Worthy is an in-depth history of ’90s TV sketch comedy, featuring the dozen or so heavy-hitters of the decade like Kids in the Hall, The State, and Upright Citizens Brigade. It also covers the other several dozen that didn’t last as long, but still gave us some of our biggest film and TV stars.

With a foreword by The State‘s David Wain, and 150 interviews with people like Carol Burnett, Mike Myers, The State’s Kerri Kenney-Silver, Bob Odenkirk, Tommy Davidson, Bruce McCulloch, Marsha Warfield, Kevin Nealon, Julie Brown, Adam McKay, Penelope Spheeris and Robert Smigel, We’re Not Worthy is the definitive history of ’90s sketch comedy from the people who were there. You can pre-order today at Amazon and many other places (see below), and the book will release on September 12, 2023, from 1984 Publishing.

The Pitch sat down with Klamm to discuss XY Z.

The Pitch: Where’d this book begin?

Jason Klamm: Well, originally it pitched Comedy on Vinyl, my podcast but in book form.

Right? Yeah. I mean, you certainly have the research material for that.

Yeah. And I still hoped to do that book. But like, we winnowed it down. We’re like, well, what, what chapters would you he’s like, we need to be more specific. So I’m like, well, I could do I’ve been wanting to write a book on either the history of sketch comedy or the history of sketch albums. And for the record, I did not know that Keegan Michael Key had done his podcast, or B was turning that into a book, which is coming out around the same time as my. But what’s the book? It’s just it’s called the history of sketch comedy, which was what his podcast was. So it’s just he’s turned his pod, his very brief historical podcast into a book, I’m sure. Yeah, he’s seemingly as as obsessed as I am. But I picked a smaller niche, which is 90s TV sketch comedy, because it’s what I grew up with. And I was assured that’s in the zeitgeist. I’ll trust somebody else who tells me that, I don’t know.

Yeah, sure. Let’s say that’s the guy. Bye, guys. So, so I mean, you how many years have you done the comedy on vinyl podcast?

I did it from 2011 to 2021. I guess so 10 years? Or 2022? Yeah, maybe it’d be good. Yeah. Yeah. 10 or 11 years something like that.

How many people involved in this were folks that you made connections with? During the process of recording that

got a shit ton? I’d have to look at the I actually can look at a ton of them, including like, couple people who are always have continued to volunteer to help me out to get me other people, which I don’t like Patrick Varone, who writes for future Rama has written for The Simpsons has written he used to be the head of the WGA all this stuff. He got me so many interviewees, and at least tried with other people who just straight up don’t do interviews, like David Herman, for example, who’s somebody I really wanted to interview. But he got me a lot of people at least reached out to a shitload of people for me, too. So who became the first interview for the book? The first interview was a guy named Jim Wise, who I did not know before this, he was a groundling. He’s better known as like the coach on Even Stevens, that Disney show, sorry. But I knew him from the Groundlings TV show, which only lasted a season. And part of the book is about all of the theaters that these sketch comedians come from. Most of them are improv theaters, but they are the origins of most of what we would see is on TV a sketch. So there’s a chapter and Groundlings chapter on Second City, etc, etc. So that’s what why I spoke with him first. And he had some good stories, including, like his two weeks stint at SNL. Like they’ll do guest writers every once in awhile and he had a two week stint during which he was in the room with Norm Macdonald find out he found out he was fired. So it’s like, oh, okay, this book is going somewhere. That’s good. Like, nobody else has that story outside of norm and that’s just not going to happen. So

So, uh, yeah, I guess before we get into the, the individual stories like what’s, what was the journey here to explore? What was it you were hoping to like, discover via this book? Was it to make a documentation of like this, this whole form of comedy that, you know, waxes and wanes? And it’s, you know, cultural wage or was this to make sure that that the stories were captured? Because like you’re saying like, Norm Macdonald has taken certain Norm Macdonald stories to the grave with that, and like, it’d be a shame to lose so much out there.

Yeah, I mean, it was originally like, Hey, I think I like these shows, let me see them. And, like, I’m pretty sure I remember them fondly. It’s, I mean, it’s the decade that got me into sketch. And it is like the last heavy decade of sketch because the internet happened, you know, as it was, as it was winding down the internet, and high speed internet started become a thing. And eventually, like people like me started putting videos up online before YouTube was even a thing and like, that it kind of made our I won’t say made our careers because it’s not like my career is in Sketch, but it made the careers of some people and made a lot of careers possible. So I don’t know that the 90s became, became symbolic of the end of an era, even though that was not what I intended originally. I’m just like, I like I like 90 sketch. I’m sure I can write about it. And I’m sure some people will want to talk to me about it, but eventually became that. And one of the things I wanted to explore is like the DIY ethic of sketch. And like whether or not that inspires people to get into sketch because it just looks easier because it looks cheaper. That’s why I got into it. I’m like, Oh, this this little school, I think I could do it. Like the state looks cheap. I think I could do this. And I wasn’t wrong. I don’t think I’m the only person who had that feeling. I think it makes it approachable to people.

Now, you sent a line in there that feels like so I’m that, that I have on any long term project I’ve undertaken you. You said, you know, I I think I like those shows. It’s one of those. Yeah, when you wind up doing the deep dive, you certainly find all the things that you don’t like and certainly the things that have aged poorly. I imagine that sketch comedy is. Talk to me about that part of your journey here. How much do you wind up liking sketch comedy at the end?

Well, it’s sort of like with so with, I’ll start by going back a second to comedy on vinyl because at the end of those 11 years, or whatever it was, I was like I still love comedy albums. You won’t you can’t make me stop loving them as a form. But most of them are shit. They’re mostly terrible. And

that is true of every longtime podcast I’ve done whether it be all the episodes of Doctor Who are a bunch of email albums are sort of at the end of it is like I love I love some of these things. But like on the whole I think I can’t listen to any more of that because I just all I hear the problems.

Yeah, yeah, no, like, right now, I am so picky if I ever even bother to buy another comedy album. Like I think the first one I bought recently was a Jimmy party Pardo album, because I know Jimmy Pardo is reliably funny. And I know he’s not a piece of crap human being. So I know deep down that I’m okay with this. But, like at the end of it, I because I found more shows that I hadn’t heard of, and that were fresh to me. And somehow remarkably, a couple of them had zero racism and almost zero sexism. It’s a high tall order to ask for zero sexism. But like, like zero, of the really problematic shit. I was like, Oh, I was genuinely surprised and happy by the end of it, that there was less of it than I anticipated. Talking about it in the book, though, like I have to mention, I’m like, Look, I’m not gonna, I’m not gonna walk you through the I’m not gonna hold hands and like justify and say it was a different time. Because that’s, that’s backwards. That’s a backward way of thinking. I can’t do that. So I was just like, look, this is in all these shows. Therefore, I’m not going to be talking about it for most of the time, but please understand that for the most part, you’re gonna find some terrible shit in most of these shows, like I love kids in the hall, all that they’re straight up blackface in it. You know, they’re, you know, I’m trying to remember the state doesn’t have too much of that kind of, they don’t have any like blackface they have like, like a little like sort of stepping on some cultural boundaries that maybe they are not in the place to to be stepping on. But, you know, there was less than I figured, but it’s still almost everywhere. But I do address it. But I also say that I can’t go into detail because I’m also the last person who should be talking in detail about how problematic Racism is like, I can just say it and move on. I can’t go into detail because I’m it doesn’t affect me in the same way, you know,

I and I imagined that that is the thing that like, perhaps there is a version of that that collectively anyone working in a comedy historian capacity we maybe would there’s a language for that we should just settle on in terms of that because like this the speed with which society moves and cultural moves versus comedy is that such that like there are I mean, the some of the worst age things from the last few years of television stuff are episodes of like 30 Rock, but I’m just astounded by but also like, there are certainly full episodes of SNL, from recent seasons. Like, I’m just like, I can’t imagine that any of that made me there. And then there’s sketch stuff from the 70s, that doesn’t have it. Like, things just move very quickly. And the way to handle them is often not inherent in comedy like, does that does that make it hard? Because as much as you say, like, you know, it’s not my job to hold hands on this. It still does require a level of acknowledgement that’s sort of consistent throughout the book, like I imagined that you do have to take a step back such as be like, yes, this does fall into that category of I can’t believe I’m seeing it either. But like, yeah, does that make it complicated?

I mean, because I address it once or twice, and I make my feelings clear, which, and part of that is to be like, to sort of clear the room. So if you put down the book there, because you think I’m too woke, then that, to me, has cleared the room of somebody who wasn’t going to change their mind anyway. So I’m hoping, and I’m also hoping that it’s clear that like the first sketch show, I talked about plenty of sketch shows that started before the 90s, but existed in the 90s. In the book, too. But I hope it’s clear that you know, because of the subtitle of the book is, which is, you know, how these shows changed the face of television, it sounds like a throwaway line, but it is meant to imply, you know, in living color, specifically house of buggin, even kids in the hall for having a gay member of the shows date for me, they literally changed how TV looked, and also how it sounded. So I’m hoping it’s clear from that. And I’m hoping it’s clear from me talking about, you know, the on the few occasions where I make my own personal preferences clear. Because otherwise I would I and I think I do mentioned that a couple times. I think a few times, I’m just like, yeah, the you know, there’s an unfortunate use of brownface in this show, or there’s this, there’s that. But I don’t I don’t go into heavy detail. Because unless somebody and who’s going to unless somebody I interviewed bring brought it up is like yeah, you know, there’s a sound at time i did brownface I’m not done. And, you know, and I’m not, and it’s not in an effort to make the book extra feel good. It’s just again to other than to condemn it and say this sucks. And it’s nuanced. Yeah, I had to, I had to find a way to make sure I talked about it, and addressed it. But without the I guess I’m the last person who should go into more detail than I do. Because, you know, I’m very white. The queer stuff I comment on because I’m by like, that’s that. Okay, commenting on the queer stuff. But, you know, but it’s also like, so it’s not like an oral history, but it is so interesting. I depend on that to sort of carry the book, if I’m honest.

Well, who, who became the first like, I am going to set out to try to get this interview, and this is sort of shooting my shot dream version here.

Well, I will tell you from the beginning for anything, no matter what I do, it’s always like, it’s always Mel Brooks. And that didn’t happen. But but for this I from the very beginning. The one of the dream ones was absolutely Bob Odenkirk. And Carol Burnett, and somehow got them both, like I did not expect that to happen at all. And Carol Burnett agreed so early on that I think she’s the reason that I got all the other interviews. I’m almost certain of it. But you know, because people saw her name in the pitch and they’re like, Yes, please. Absolutely. Although one person who later I can’t say who but this one person turned me down until she found out about Carol Burnett and is adjacent. Hey, if you want to have if you can arrange to have lunch with me and Carol Burnett. Then I’ll do your book. It’s like I so yeah, Carol Burnett, I think was a huge draw. And then Bob Odenkirk was the one I was waiting for because I could tell and I ended up being right to Bob Odenkirk is sort of, he’s as big of a dork about like breaking down sketch comedy and how it works. as I am, and I had a, I had a just a feeling that it would be a very good conversation about the mechanics of comedy. And hopefully an honest view of a lot of things that he went through including run Ronnie run, which honestly is one of my favorite parts of the book.

That’s fantastic.

I got Troy Miller on the record. And I know he said he’s never talked about it before. And I got Troy Miller to talk about stuff about the book about the making of the movie. And then I got to have Bob Odenkirk counter what he said in the funniest possible way.

What was the longest interview you wound up taking on? And

you know, they were the one that people

were like, it’s good. I’ll give you an hour and then you guys went up, like four hours later. It’s like, oh, we’re still going our way. Okay?

You know, most of them stuck to their hour, but the longest was probably John keister from almost live. And that was like two, maybe two and a half hours, because the man likes to talk and they’re all good stories. Like it’s just story after story. So it talks with John keister in his home. Like he’s like shoving people off into the next room because he just wanted to tell me stories. And it was more than worth it. I will say Mike Myers and Adam McKay were both only supposed to give me a certain amount of time, but pushed it for me because I believe they were enjoying themselves. So you only had supposedly I only had 15 minutes with Mike Myers, but he gave me like almost a full hour and then Bob Odin, not Bob Odenkirk. The other person I just mentioned, who’s my brain has just fried autumn. Yeah, thank you, Adam. Okay, that was only supposed to be a half an hour, and I think I got like a full hour out of them. And that was fucking mind blowing.

How, how was Adam McKay for an hour? That seems like a fascinating one.

You know, like, it’s one of those things you become, you become so aware immediately of like, you do the quick math and like, you know that most of the people you’re interviewing are jobbing actors and writers and then you know that Adam McKay’s fucking millionaire. And it’s weird, but he’s one of the few millionaires doing something with his money that’s actually has a point to it. And it was kind of mind blowing that his brain is still not necessarily millionaire brain. He still is, like, 20 year old kid who kind of would like to be doing, you know, pulling giant pranks, but just, that’s just not where his career has gone. But he very, very, very, he’ll be that guy. Yeah, and I think I think the interview, because I’ll be honest, I stole from Nard waar. doing these interviews, I tried to find the deepest cut that I could find, and pull that out first to get people comfortable. So I asked him about this nine lives campaign that he worked on where he was more or less the cat presidential campaign manager. And that turned out to be like a very good move. And it also had a ton. There’s a ton of story behind it that involved UCB and Improv Olympic and Second City and SNL turned out that was a gig that saved his ass and saved his life. So I picked the right thing. But yeah, I don’t know talking to talking to somebody who’s still very much like this. At least internally. This rebel who really wants to still wants to make a difference was pleasing. It was nice to hear

seems like a lot of this has also been tied to these educational institutions because you’re like, you know, I’m talking about the catch. But of course these these comedy schools, these improv schools have to have a lot about that what what’s your take on where those are? Because I know things like UCB and stuff are in fairly precarious footing and the world around those has had a rough couple of years here.

I know because a lot of the people are in I was interviewing I was interviewing a kind of in the death throes. I interviewed Shana Halpern as IO had just closed, I think. Yeah, and I think it’s being reopened. But, and then when I think Matt Besser was like my third interview, he was the first big interview on comedy on vinyl. So I was pretty sure I could rely on talking to him. And he was a great interview, as expected, very also likes to break down comedy in in a certain way that I really appreciate. But we didn’t really talk too much about the theater at the time, but I know at that time, they only had the one left and I don’t I don’t know what their status is. And I think Second City, they’ve changed management. And I think they changed management over the course of this Groundlings is its own and sing and they have their own sort of artist, their artistic director is like the main stage group. They are the joint artistic director, the group artistic director, they’re the only ones that I think have survived in their original form. If if I’m not, I could be wrong about one or two of these. But I think it’s the only one to survive the pandemic specifically coming out the other end of basically the same. And they’re, I think they’re a nonprofit and stuff. So they have some stuff built in to keep themselves alive. These other ones didn’t. And again, keep it changing hands and like, getting bought out by I think Venture Capital Group owns Second City. Now, it might be the same with improper Olympic. But I think they only own the name. kind of complicated.

Right. And I mean, even within that, some of them are also facing like, you know, pay your performers sort of stuff. Oh,

sure. Yeah, to be honest, I didn’t get heavy into that, if only because I was again, interviewing some of the people from who started UCB. And I was like, Alright, this is the last thing they want to talk to me about. I just want to talk to them about the 90s. But I am curious about it. I am curious where that goes. Because I’m sure I mean, I interviewed a few people who are like UCB like staples like, well, Heinz and Jake Fogle Nast. They have nothing negative to say about it, but that also it also gave them their career. So you know,

right? Yeah. Yeah, just you. It’s amazing what, looking at the history of comedy, how many different minefields there are here and yeah. The the comedy itself, where the comedy comes from the educational like, yeah, you normally there would just be it would seem that it would be so easy to write a book that’s just like, let’s talk to funny people about a decade in which they were fighting. And then the the politics around this one are just so complicated on so many levels that, yeah, you’ve got layers and layers of like, how does one even start to touch that? Or do you?

Yeah, and, and they were mostly about let’s, what are the stories that have happened during that decade? For the most part, and like, what’s the kind of crazy shift that made this notable? I mean, like, you know, the UCB guys talking about how, like when they were shooting the opening for their show, there’s one kid and I never got a name, I would love to get out this guy’s name. Who is supposed to be in the opening just as lazy looking kid watching TV like zonked out. And but the wall behind him was supposed to be on fire. So they went outside, painted a wall with rubber cement, lit it on fire. And eventually they had to stop because they noticed the skin on the kid of this neck of the kid’s neck was bubbling up because the fire was so hot and so close to him. Hearing hearing like these people be so unprofessional. Like, not knowing what they’re doing and learning on the spot that happened. I think for most of these people, it is the DIY thing turned out to be a good angle to take because so many, so many of us get into comedy get into without knowing what the fuck we’re doing. And then UCB guys are like, we know comedy, but we don’t know shit about production. And then so they go in and try to do it themselves. And

that happens, right?

But I also really like digging into like the older ones like the compass. And like early second city, I talked with a few people who were there I you know, interviewed the guy who named the Herald. And all the insane, don’t close stories notwithstanding, like, the stories of those places, as they began is very interesting. And also kind of half assed, like, they were just trying to make it work. And I’m swearing too much I apologize. They’re just trying to make no. Okay. And I liked that very much appreciated the fact that, you know, these are all and I hope it’s reflected in the book that these are all people just trying to make stuff work who eventually, just I guess through sheer effort, and luck became professionals like and being funny. Sure, but being funny is almost unquantifiable. I don’t even know how you begin to other than I get a lot of laughs Okay, well, I’ve read a lot of interviews where people definitely mischaracterized, like their first big performances and stuff and it’s just like, Yeah, I think you’re just persistent. I think that’s a lot. That’s a lot of it. Right? Like, if you read about, like, Mike Myers talked about the first Wayne’s World sketch going over, like fucking hotcakes, rewatch it, it’s a it’s terrible and be the audience seems to not know what’s going on. But because it became the biggest thing in his world. He’s rewritten it and, you know, no, no shade to him. You know, for this. Yeah. It’s just it’s interesting. We rewrite these things. Always.

What do you think would be the will be the biggest surprise for people as they as they read your book as they go on this journey into the 90?

Let’s see the biggest surprise Oh, all of the Jesus Christ.

Um Oh boy, I didn’t think about this. Let’s see here. Um now now I’m now I now I, for some reason has zero words, even though I couldn’t shut the fuckup a second ago.

What’s the biggest surprise? I mean, the biggest surprises for me were just discovering the shows that didn’t exist. So I didn’t know exist. So I don’t know, I think there might be a little bit of surprising the sheer number of shows that were made. And I do talk about some pilots and stuff that never got taken didn’t you know, take off like, the onion pilot in from 94, which honestly, is fascinating. And then, yeah, I don’t know, I think the sheer number of sketch things that I think that I posit in the book, sketch just got replaced with reality TV as the cheapest thing you could make. And I think that’s in just the fact that, especially if you’re younger now I don’t I think you know, you know, sketches the thing you see on YouTube, SNL and maybe a couple of other shows. But in the 90s it was everywhere. They were at least trying to put it everywhere, because most people were trying to duplicate the success of SNL. So I guess the biggest surprise is the sheer number of shows because I think there’s like 20 Some chapters on specific shows a few chapters that are about group shows grouped together by like, these were Canadian these were weird and edgy and kind of fat and then these were this and that. But then, you know, I overall I talk about like 60 some shows you know throughout it and there’s plenty that I couldn’t get to so

what what is hands down your your your favorite little tidbit from the book and any anything that somebody taught you that you just think back on with with some regularity.

I mean, I liked hearing Alan rock tell me what his his audition was for the edge and that he just like, basically, as an adult man, who had already been in Ferris Bueller. He had to come up with a sketch for you know, a fucking barbecue sauce is what he came up with. So like, like that, where it’s just like, Yeah, I had to come up with something. I called it bull paste. And I just did a bit and then I got on the show. And it’s just so weird to me to talk to a man who was still that humble, who’s in the middle of being in on succession. As I was talking to him. There’s just like, ya know, I had to struggle and I still had to audition. Even though I had fucking Ferris Bueller under my belt. He didn’t say it that way. I was thinking it that way. Let’s see. I’m trying to think the fact that the fly girls almost had a TV show was interesting to me. I don’t know I really I don’t know why keep going back to this whole Nine Lives thing but I really love the fact that Adam McKay was Morris, the cast campaign manager. And that’s the thing that got he got Matt basters car out of hock because he got to tote on accident. And I don’t know just that whole story and how that then made his Adam McKay’s whole career possible like the quickest jump from writer to head writer on SNL and wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for Morris the cat like if there are a million things like that in here like and I so I apologize. I don’t have I don’t have a one. But

I You don’t have to apologize for not being able to reduce your entire

multi. Manually they were when they were transcribed. It was like 2.5 million words is what I had to flip through. And yeah. 150 people and I can and I can’t always remember who they were because again, that’s a lot of people interview. There’s too many that one. Yeah.

How long did you spend on this?

Let’s see. So we’re in November, December. Honestly, about eight months. I bang this thing out in about a month with a few other edits after that, but yeah

fantastic. I think that’s more than enough for me to get right up here going. You want to make sure I got the right links for preorder and stuff like that.

Yeah. Sketch comedy.com is the best way to go to it but I will send it to you I will send you that link right to do Let me pull up your email. So I don’t forget. I appreciate you doing this. You were like the only person to help you promote that last book. And it sounds got a real publisher. So that’s cool. That’s simple.

Well hear it outside over. I can. Yeah, I have to pasteis and stuff again. Like I can get one for you over there. That seems like a natural fit.

I appreciate it. I’m still trying to find like, I’m trying to get like a reading or assigning something over here. It’s just impossible. Nobody knows who I am. I can’t get I can’t get local press. I can’t get hometown press. Literally. My hometown newspaper has been blocked on Twitter and I don’t know why I’ve never communicated with them on Twitter.

Okay, that’s a great one.

Isn’t that funny? Like I don’t why? Why what? Other than maybe I sent them a few too many press releases over the years, but I’ve only sent them one or two. And it’s mostly like because I want to get coverage so that my mom can see it. You know, who doesn’t want to press? Yeah.

This is just the presses. I don’t get it at all. It makes zero sense to me. I don’t understand it. I don’t know how people get it. I only just found out that Advanced Reviews are a thing that you need to get for your book. My publisher never mentioned that. I don’t know anything about this shit. I need my handheld. You know. We’ll see. But anyway, I appreciate you doing this is great to hear from you. Same here, man. If there’s when it comes out if there’s a way I can get a physical copy, let me know how I can pay you to give me a physical copy. But

