J. Rieger & Co. to host Santa, New Year’s Eve party this Dec.

J. Rieger & Co. will host Santa, December 18, where “both kids and kids at heart can have their complimentary photo taken,” with the jolly old chap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The distillery, including its gift shop, tasting room, and historical exhibit, will be open this holiday season at 11 a.m. daily. The Monogram Lounge will be operate Wednesday through Saturday for reservations and walk-ins. The Electric Park Garden Bar will be open Thursday through Sunday, and does not accept reservations.

The festivities will conclude with a bang with J. Rieger’s New Year’s Eve event.

“Guests can ring in the new year with heavy hors d’oeuvres, J. Rieger & Co. signature cocktails, a midnight toast, photo booth and music from DJ Hydan, Roving Violinist & Eddie Moore Piano,” J. Rieger’s Lauren DePasquale says.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve party are available now for $150 a pop.

