It’s raining kittens and only kittens at Great Plains SPCA’s upcoming Kitten Shower

Hundreds of kittens are born every spring and summer and are brought to animal shelters who often struggle to have enough resources to support them. Great Plains SPCA (GPSPCA) currently has 78 kittens in foster care and expects to take in dozens more in the coming months.

The public is invited to GPSPCA’s Kitten Shower on May 22 to collect food, supplies, and monetary donations. A raffle for two baskets filled with goodies for you and your cat, games, kittens to snuggle, and other fun activities will be at the shelter 5424 Antioch Drive in Merriam, KS from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“We are approaching the peak of Kitten Season so donations are critical to provide our foster families the food and supplies they need as well as care for kittens at the shelter,” says Tam Singer, GPSPCA’s chief executive officer.

Four ways to participate in the Kitten Shower:

Drop off donations at the event Order from Great Plains SPCA’s Kitten Shower Amazon Wish List Monetary donation on the Kitten Shower event page or via cash, credit card, or check at the in-person Kitten Shower Purchase a raffle ticket before 11:30 a.m. on May 22. It is not necessary to be present at the event to win.

GPSPCA, a no-kill animal shelter, is requesting a $10 donation per family to attend the event. All proceeds from the Kitten Shower will benefit the animals at GPSPCA.

The indoor cattery will be open for walk-throughs even though the Kitten Shower will be held outside at GPSPCA’s Pet Adoption Center to allow for social distancing. If one of the kittens steals your heart, adoptions will open at the conclusion of the Kitten Shower. Masks will be required inside the shelter for those ages six and up.

If you have been looking to add a new addition to your home but do not want a kitten, GPSPA is having a May Flowers Adoption Special until May 31. The adoption fees of selected sweet cats and dogs over six months of age on this page are reduced in half.