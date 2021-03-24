Give to Great Plains SPCA, get a Mona Lisa of your beloved pet

The Great Plains SPCA hopes to bring smiles and help animals with their new Bad Pet Drawing Fundraiser. You can receive a custom drawing of your pet by donating $15.

The no-kill animal shelter staff will be creating the art and they claim they are way better at caring for the animals than drawing them. If you are lucky, a more artistically inclined team member may create your requested masterpiece.

Supporters of the GPSPCA interesting in requesting a custom drawing of their pet can make their donation here. Then, comment with a photo of your pet on this Facebook post so the artists can get to work. The drawing can be mailed if a $25 donation is made instead of $15.

Laura Antonic posted a photo of her cat Peachie in a sink and Ashlee Stoddard posted her dog Laika smiling.

“Laika says thanks for capturing her good side,” Stoddard commented on the Facebook post.

Volunteer artists will be busy creating sensational art at the shelter right now! This fundraiser will be helping the GPSPCA’s mission to save, protect, and improve the lives of animals.

“We look forward to bringing people joy with custom drawings of their pets while raising money for the shelter,” says Tam Singer, GSPCA’s chief executive officer.