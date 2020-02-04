How to watch the Chiefs parade without dying

We have a celebratory parade tearing through town tomorrow. Early estimates think we may be looking at up to a million people attending. NOT A THREATENING AMOUNT OF ATTENDEES AT ALL. Certainly helped by all the businesses whose HR departments have given up on the uphill fight of keeping folks in the office.

This is gonna be wild.

All detailed parade information is available here, and there’s a link to the parade map as a PDF at that location. But if you don’t want to cycle through all of that information, we have the highlights here.

Also keep in mind that tomorrow, cell service will probably not function for you. Try to make sure you have all your info downloaded ahead of time and that you stay close to your group.

Godspeed and stay safe out there! Please send us all your cool crowd shots by tagging us on Twitter, on Instagram, or with #OurPitch.

Details from the City:

Road closures on the parade route will begin on Tuesday, February 4 at 2 p.m.. Union Station will be closed to public access beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00 p.m.. It will reopen on Thursday, February 6 at 6:00 a.m.. The streets running east and west will be closed between Walnut and McGee from the Berkley Riverfront on the north to Pershing Road on the south.

Street closures will be in effect beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 4. Vehicular traffic will be allowed to cross at 7th Street/Admiral Blvd, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street until 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5. Pedestrian Crossings on Grand will be available at 9th Street, 13th Street, Truman Road, 18th Street, and 22nd street.

Motorists should avoid the areas along and around the parade route, including Grand Blvd, Pershing Road, and Main Street. Drivers should use alternate routes and allow for extra time when traveling in the area. Additional road closures and lane restrictions may be necessary during the event to maintain public safety.

Streets will reopen as early as conditions allow.

There will be significant travel delays on roadways and street closures immediately before, during, and after the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

The Kansas City Streetcar will suspend operation beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5 and will reopen as conditions allow. Ride KC bus operations for parade day will be free with very limited service.

Public Safety:

The perimeter of the parade will be firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety. The City asks the public to do their part, use common sense, and stay aware of their surroundings. Attendees should immediately report suspicious activity by notifying a police officer or dialing 911.

Use, operation, deployment, or monitoring of any aerial vehicle, including but not limited to any fixed wing rotoaircraft, drone, rocket, powered balloons, ultralights, or model aircraft, regardless of whether controlled by line of sight, radio frequency, tethers, or any other means, is prohibited at any time during the parade. Violators may be subject to prosecution and fines for violations of FAA regulated airspace restrictions.

Attendees Should:

Not leave bags unattended and immediately contact police if they notice an unattended bag.

Make a plan regarding travel, parking, supervision of children, and wear comfortable and warm attire. Be prepared to walk, as road closures near the parade route will lead to traffic congestion and delays.

Note that CELL PHONE RECEPTION MAY BE EXTREMELY LIMITED .

Make a plan in case you become separated from your party, including identifying meetup points in case of separation. It is recommended that you take photos of your family in the event that you need to locate them and identify what they are wearing.

Ensure children have contact information for their parents or guardians on their person.

How To Watch:

KSHB-TV 41 Action News (the local NBC Affiliate) is the official broadcast partner for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade. The celebration will air live on KSHB-TV 41 and stream on kshb.com.

The parade and rally will be shown live on the KC Live! Block screen. Avoid traffic and check out free live music with Lost Wax at KC Live! after the rally. Families are welcome to this free event. KC Live! opens at 8 a.m.

Details from Crown Center:

Crown Center parking garages and surfaces lots will be open for Chiefs Victory Parade parking beginning at 5AM on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Public parking for the event will be paid upon entry, $30, cash only, on a space-available basis. No grilling permitted. No glass containers permitted. No overnight parking.

Cars may experience significant delays in exiting Crown Center garages due to congested roads surrounding the development.

Access to The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center and Sheraton Kansas City hotel at Crown Center will only be open to hotel guests with room key. The Link (skywalk) between the Sheraton and Westin hotels will be closed to the public and only open to hotel guests with room key. The Link between Crown Center and Union Station will be closed.