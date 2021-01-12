Horror staple Panic Fest returns this April

Local movie staple Panic Fest, celebrating its ninth annual festival this year, will take place April 8-18, 2021. This year the fest will take a mostly digital approach, as per our current horrible situation.

Named by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the best genre fests in the world in 2019, 2020, and 2021, the film festival traditionally features 60+ horror, thriller, and science fiction films. Features that have debuted in previous years include What We Do in the Shadows, Maniac (2012), The Vigil, Hunter Hunter, Beyond the Woods, Uncle Peckerhead and more.

Film submissions are currently open, as are live podcast submissions.

Thrilled to have the boys back in town. Mark your calendars.