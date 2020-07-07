HopCat has closed for good. Is this the worst timeline?

Brock Wilbur,
Screen Shot 2020 07 07 At 2.43.38 Pm

HopCat tiki stuff. // Via HopCat social media.

Welp. Not sure how to say except for just to say it: HopCat has closed its doors for good.

We’ve seen a number of local favs shutdown during the coronavirus quarantine, and experts warned us that re-opening too early could have disastrous effects. The worst, for our economy, would be a re-shutdown, in response to spiking COVID-19 numbers. Spikes are currently the case in both Kansas and Missouri. For those in the food and beverage industry who see the wave of a second shutdown heading towards the shore, we can’t blame them for cashing out before another couple months of being forced into a blackout. But our hearts are with every employee who just got screwed by this situation.

Via a Facebook post from the company account:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce after extensive negotiations with landlord, we were not able to come to an agreement and we are permanently shutting down HopCat – Kansas City. Thank you for the memories. For any questions please email support@hopcat.com.

HopCat was a delight. We salute ye, for many a wonderful meal, drink, and night we don’t remember. We stan a legend.

This sucks. Fuck 2020. Fuck Landlords.

