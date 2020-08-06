Harvesters and GEHA team up to host “Forks on Friday” fundraising event

Join Harvesters this Friday as it hosts Forks on Friday, a carryout campaign that replaces the food bank’s largest annual fundraising event.

This is an opportunity to support the hospitality community that has rallied around Harvesters for 24 years at Forks & Corks. The pandemic caused Harvesters to reimagine its traditional food and beverage tasting event into a one-day, carryout showcase.

Participants are encouraged to visit many of Harvesters’ hospitality partners and by uploading their receipts here, they’ll be entered to win one of four amazing prizes. Some of the prizes include a trip to Las Vegas and a personal backyard grilling session with American Royal Grand Champ and Plowboys founder and chief pitmaster, Todd Johns.

Forks & Corks began in 1997 to support Harvesters’ hunger relief effort and is one of Kansas City’s greatest food and wine events. Each year, the event generates funds to provide more than 1 million meals. The pandemic forced Harvesters to cancel the fundraiser and implement what will happen Friday to focus their efforts on best serving and advocating for those experiencing food insecurity and supporting the hospitality partners who’ve supported Harvesters.

“We are grateful to our partners in the restaurant and beverage industries who have generously gifted their time and talents to our longstanding event,” Valerie Nicholson-Watson, President and CEO of Harvesters said. “The dozens of sponsors, community partners and ticket holders who have reallocated their financial support to supporting our efforts to serve those affected by the pandemic proves that our community can truly rally around something as fantastic as Forks on Friday for the hospitality community. Their example leads the way to a successful “carryout campaign” for all.”

Forks on Friday is presented by GEHA and features partnerships with Boulevard Brewing Company, Curbside KC, 90.9 The Bridge, The Capital Grille, and more.

There’s no cost to participate, but participants must upload a receipt proving they purchased an item from a partnered food or beverage purveyor. Participants may visit multiple establishments for multiple chances to win, but each receipt may only be entered one time and must show the date of the event.

You can enjoy the camaraderie of supporting Harvesters and Kansas City’s favorite hospitality partners by following along with the hashtag #ForksOnFriday.