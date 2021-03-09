Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen debuts delivery-only restaurant and dedicated app

Craving something from Flavortown but you don’t want to actually drive there? Guess what, Guy Fieri has got you covered, via an app for Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen.

“Now I get to bring Flavortown to your town!” Fieri says. This is not a threat. This is a promise.

KC notably already has a Fieri restaurant whose food you can have delivered. This digital-only restaurant is, somehow, different than that. Not that we need it to be. We all just want Donkey Sauce delivered to our door—The American Dream.

In 2019, the mayor proclaimed April 3rd “Flavortown Day” in KC, because Fieri came to visit. That’s a true story. Our own Liz Cook famously reviewed his place in Power & Light, for the safety of those who would follow in her wake. Now that same cuisine can know where you live.

The online menu for Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen was created by Fieri and features many of his staples, such as the Bacon Mac ‘N Cheeseburger and Flavortown Fries.

Here’s a sampling of your options in forthcoming delicious heart-attacks:

S-M-Cheesesteak Egg Rolls Jalapeño Pig Poppers Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings Queso Dip with Tortillas and Buffalo Wings Burgers & Sandwiches: Real Cheezy Burger, Bacon Mac ‘N Cheeseburger, The Chicken Guy! Classic Sandwich, Morgan’s Veggie Burger, and The Crazy Cuban Sandwich

Real Cheezy Burger, Bacon Mac ‘N Cheeseburger, The Chicken Guy! Classic Sandwich, Morgan’s Veggie Burger, and The Crazy Cuban Sandwich Salads & Entrees: Cajun Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Parm-Eroni, Italian Stallion Salad, The ‘Og’ Caesar Salad

Cajun Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Parm-Eroni, Italian Stallion Salad, The ‘Og’ Caesar Salad Sides: Flavortown Fries, Mac Daddy Mac ‘N Cheese, Fried Pickles & Ranch

The full, delivery-only menu can be viewed here.

Consumers can order from Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen delivery-only menu online, through his app available for download from the Apple Store or Google Play, and through most third-party delivery apps including Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, and Seamless. But let’s be real: you want to show your friends that you have an app on your phone singularly dedicated to the big Guy.