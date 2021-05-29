Grab your tickets now for the much-anticipated West 18th St. Fashion Show

After a decidedly unfashionable year, the West 18th St. Fashion Show returns to Crossroads on Saturday, June 12. This year’s theme is ‘Summer Tableau’—the event marks Kansas City’s first independent outdoor fashion production since 2020.

Tickets are on sale now for two sessions through Eventbrite: one at 7:30 pm and the other at 9 pm. Attendees can pick up BOGO tickets for $75 or general admission tickets for $40. With regard to ongoing pandemic precautions, only 300 tickets will be available per show. Creators are dubbing the show “pedestrian-based,” meaning the audience will walk around unmoving, designed spaces.

Readers might remember ‘Summer in Hindsight,’ last year’s early-pandemic-era feature-length film shown in place of the usual runway show, which characterized the fashion industry’s ability to think on its metaphorical feet. Musical Director Calvin Arsenia will be joined by Nikki Glaspie (Beyoncé, Dumpster Funk, Nth Power) and Mike Dillon (Ani DeFranco, Les Claypool, Rikki Lee Jones).

The show’s producers also invited Jay Tomlinson, Founding Principal and owner of Helix Architecture + Design, to fabricate seven different sets—scenic tableaus—for this year’s fashion designers.

In order to construct tableaus that effectively reflect the designers’ collections, Tomlinson worked with JE Dunn Construction, as well as award-winning architectural teams BNIM, Take Wells Architecture, DRAW Architecture + Urban Design, Gould Evans, Hufft, and Pendulum. Construction teams include A.L. Huber, McCownGordon Construction, Monarch Build, PARIC, and Straub Construction.

‘Summer Tableau’ is the brainchild of Senior Artistic Director Peregrine Honig and will be hosted by Kansas City Ambassador Celeste Lupercio. The event is organized by Izzy Vivas in collaboration with Kansas City Museum and Kansas City Art Institute.

We almost forgot to mention the after party at Crossroads Hotel. Almost. Cheers.