Governor Mike Parson finally takes “action” against COVID-19

It’s been eight months, but Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is putting his foot down on COVID-19… by calling on lawmakers to take action to address the problem of COVID-19 lawsuits. This is of such great and immediate concern, Parson has called for a special session to convene to pass this legislation.

Since the pandemic, over 1,000 lawsuits have been filed against employers across the nation. Some states have enacted some forms of protection for businesses, including hospitals and retirement homes—sectors known to be coronavirus hot spots.

The governor’s call comes as Republicans in Missouri’s legislature decry what they deem “opportunistic lawsuits”.

The governor’s excitement for action around protecting businesses and asking for a special session arises seven months after the last stimulus check was sent to Americans. That one time $1,200 boost has seen no follow-up, despite Democrats in the House approving a bill months ago.

Cases in Missouri have set yet another new record today.

“We greatly appreciate Gov. Mike Parson’s leadership on this issue. As we fight this pandemic and continue our economic recovery, we need to make sure we are protecting businesses, schools, and health facilities from the growing threat of opportunistic COVID-19 litigation,” Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the MCCI said in a press release.

Missouri Republicans, who are suddenly very concerned about protecting businesses from facing accountability for their response to a deadly pandemic, will be embarking on a “mask optional” bus tour of the state. Parson himself visited several retirement / Veteran’s care facilities during the campaign, for photo-ops. These facilities wound up experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks shortly after, in line with Parson and his wife testing positive.

In a Twitter thread this morning, Parson identified health care workers, businesses, manufacturing, schools, and (for some unknown reason) churches and possible targets of lawsuits, requiring statewide protection.

They MUST be able to continue operating and serving the public without risk of unnecessary and senseless claims, which is why today, I am expanding the call to special session to include new legislation regarding COVID-19 liability. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) November 12, 2020

It should be noted that individual health care workers, who are currently lacking supplies and burning out while dealing with flooded hospitals, are not in need of liability protection. No one is suing first responders or teachers, and to lump them in with church-goers for some reason is disingenuous at best. This is a structural, systemic issue, and the people making these top-tier decisions should be accountable for their actions. No one at the bottom of the ladder is looking for this kind of legislation.

The statements were not received well by Missourians.

The scam that’s about to play out here is to force employees to work regardless of the danger posed by COVID, with no recourse if they or a family member falls victim as a result of employers threatening job loss. Don’t be fooled by a fool. — Edward Roberts (@EdwardRoberts20) November 12, 2020

Because protecting M̶i̶s̶s̶o̶u̶r̶i̶a̶n̶s̶ ̶f̶r̶o̶m̶ ̶a̶ ̶d̶e̶a̶d̶l̶y̶ ̶v̶i̶r̶u̶s̶ businessmen from liability suits is job number one — Sam Cohen (@cohenss) November 12, 2020

Literally no one is trying to hold them liable for their response to the pandemic. Citizens want to hold them liable for disregard for their workers safety. You weren't elected to do this. You were elected to serve the citizens and you've failed from day one. — ok now what (@headasstastic) November 12, 2020

When you look to see who is liable. pic.twitter.com/uz95vVnt0B — mojo risin (@mojounderdog) November 12, 2020

Mike knows who is paying his bills, and it is not the 3,411 hardworking Missourians who have died of COVID-19 so far this year. As cases spike across the state and hospitals are overwhelmed, what will it take for our governor to focus on the thing that’s killing people instead of protecting corporations? What is the magic number of deaths when he will start taking this seriously for all Missourians, and not just his top-level donors?