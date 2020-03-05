Good news, everyone! We’re atop St. Patrick’s Day party town according to science

Brock Wilbur,

With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner and at least $6.16 billion expected to be spent for the holiday this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations as well as accompanying videos, along with stats about the holiday in its St. Patrick’s Day infographic.

To determine the best cities for celebrating Irish-American heritage, WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to weather forecast.

Here’s the rankings for KC:

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Kansas City (1=Best, 100=Avg.):

  • 40th – % of Irish Population
  • 53rd – Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita
  • 94th – Access to Bars
  • 1st – St. Patrick’s Day Parties & Festivals per Capita
  • 26th – Avg. Price of St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket
  • 22nd – Avg. Beer Price
  • 22nd – Weather Forecast for St. Patrick’s Day
  • 43rd – Lowest Price for Three-Star Hotel on St. Patrick’s Day
