Glorious is puts glory into an abandoned rest stop hole

Wes (Ryan Kwanten) ends up at a remote rest stop miles away from civilization. His situation worsens after he finds himself locked inside the bathroom with a mysterious figure (J.K. Simmons) speaking to him from an adjacent stall. As Wes tries to escape, he finds himself an unwilling player in a situation bigger and more terrible than he could possibly imagine.

Glorious is a horror film is about an ancient, lonely, Lovecraftian god communicating with a man via a glory hole. Whether Wes chooses to satisfy an unspeakable horror through a gap in a highway rest stop may determine the fate of all life in the universe.

Again, someone thought this was just an idea for a movie that had to be made. God damn/bless them for doing so.

Director Rebekah McKendry’s meditation on heartbreak, existence, and mania comes to a head in this tale of a toilet diety and the sins that plague humanity—internally and externally. What it makes of those concepts in delivery is a bit scattershot but easily worth the trip.

Glorious is a little too flip and contrived in execution for its own good, but said execution is just as delightful as any horror-comedy aficionado could hope for, from a bottle episode toilet humor hellscape. Streaming on Shudder now, you could do far worse than whatever the hell this was 🙂