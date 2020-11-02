Glide high above your problems with chilled-out bird sim Feather

Everything in 2020 has already been engulfed in flames, so with the next week looking like it could somehow burn down the ashes of what already burned down, we’ve been looking for ways to stay above it. And how better than by flying away?

Feather is a new video game (available on most platforms) where you play a bird and you do bird things. You fly around and have feathers and everything is nice. Calming music plays and the entire world is reduced to a brightly colored island. This is your home and nothing can hurt you. Nothing will ever hurt again.

This is basically a Zen rock garden that you play with a controller.

There are no enemies, objectives, or end game—just skies, water, and a mysterious island. In a year where meditative interactive experiences suddenly have a huge calling, there couldn’t be a better time to load up a calm-enhancing slice of escapism.

The island itself becomes your reason to keep engaging. Formed in the style of an old-timey adventure like Myst, you start to learn the ins-and-outs of a peculiar architecture, and discover small hints that there is more than meets the eye. Things go from “surprising” to “teleportation” in a way that is, to say the least, unexpected from a game about flapping around.

Highest recommendation here for a short title that asks absolutely nothing from you, in a time where I have very little to give.

Feather is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and Switch.