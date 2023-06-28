Four Inane Questions with Strang Hall chef Cole Suchka

You know what they say, a rolling chef gathers no moss. And such is the case with Cole Suchka, the chef de cuisine of Tora Zushi at Strang Hall.

Suchka grew up playing football in Texas but got bit by the travel bug—and his subsequent foodie bug—early on. He studied culinary arts in North Carolina and promptly moved to Chicago before landing in the Big Apple.

Now he’s back in KC and says he couldn’t be happier.

“I’m working with people who keep the environment healthy and happy,” Suchka says. “And also, being super close to my family, I would say I’ve found home.”

Less than a month ago, he helmed an incroyable five-course, French-centric meal as part of Strang Hall’s Chef Collective series. It was a huge—albeit nerve-wracking—success. Suchka also tells us he’s a sucker for weird flavor profiles.

We sat down with the tattooed culinary pro while he whipped up one of his famous poke bowls. We ate. He answered. Everyone wins.

The Pitch: How long would you survive on a reality TV cooking competition show—and what would your persona be?

Cole Suchka: I feel I would be a good contender. I have a wide palate, and I love bold flavors. I’m sure you can stand by that statement.

But, at the same time, a kitchen is only as successful as all its moving parts. So, I feel I would be made out to be a mean person because if I see the weak link in the chain, I’m definitely going to call ‘em out.

What celeb/sports figure would you kill to cook for?

I’ve been a Dallas Cowboys fan for my entire life, so someone like Troy Aikman or Emmitt Smith would be my choice.

Also, I’m a big fan of the Dallas Mavericks—so cooking for Luka Doncic would be amazing. I might have to pick up some Slovenian recipes to keep in my arsenal in case the opportunity arises.

What’s something you love to eat but despise making?

One of my favorite foods in the world is garlic naan and butter chicken. I wouldn’t say I despise making it; I would just say it frustrates me to all hell. I can never seem to get it quite right. And lemme tell you, with as many times as I’ve attempted it, my success rate is quite low.

If money were no object, what would your dream tattoo(s) entail?

I have an entire photo album on my phone that is purely tattoo inspirations. If money weren’t an object, I would have my chest done and at least both sleeves.

I’m a huge fan of old Japanese samurai drawings. I have three of them picked out, but I’m also not a super-serious person, so I would have to throw some funny stuff somewhere in the mix.

Bonus 5th Question: Finish this sentence. An ingredient I will never use in my kitchen is …

I honestly can’t say that there is a single ingredient I would never use. But I don’t enjoy quinoa, so I probably wouldn’t utilize it when it comes to writing menus.

As a chef, you have to be open to using anything and everything—diversity is key. Also, not the biggest fan of vegan alternatives like tempeh. Texturally it’s not pleasant, in my opinion.