Enjoy First Friday at grand reopening of Upper Level Gallery featuring Spring Break exhibition

Spring has sprung and this upcoming First Friday will celebrate the grand reopening of Upper Level Gallery featuring the Spring Break exhibition and DJ Sheppa.

Many visiting and local artists will be featured in Spring Break, a group exhibition in partnership with SpraySeeMO. The goal of SpraySeeMo, an annual mural art festival in the Crossroads Arts District, is to propel Kansas City into being a mural-laden town that promotes creative expression and exploration.

The Spring Break exhibition is a celebration of humankind being able to make it this far after a grueling pandemic year. This exhibition will give people an opportunity to revel in the spirit of the moment and bring people together.

“The last 12 months have been hard and we’re here to party harder,” says Jason and Ami Harrington, the festival coordinators of SpraySeeMO.

Artists will be painting throughout the Art Alley during the day with live music from DJ Sheppa after 8:00 p.m. in conjunction with the gallery reception.

This event is free and open to the public April 1-3. Proper social distancing and mask-wearing are required.

The Upper Level Gallery, formerly known as Plenum Space, is located at 504 E. 18th St., Kansas City, MO, 64108. More information will be available on the Upper Level Gallery Facebook and Instagram.