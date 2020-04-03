KC’s First Fridays will continue as streaming event ‘Friday Night Arts!’





We were worried that First Fridays would be gone for the foreseeable future. Now, we’re getting the same event every single Friday. It’s just online now, from 6pm to 9pm weekly.

We’ll be tuning in for Fright Night Arts! starting tonight, and you should join us.

You can sign up for the events here.

HOW IT WORKS

Each featured artist will have “the stage” for 30 minutes. They will talk about their work and let you ask any questions.

Each featured artist will have “the stage” for 30 minutes. They will talk about their work and let you ask any questions. Art may be purchased at any time throughout the evening.

Art may be purchased at any time throughout the evening. ️Do you love the artist, but not ready to fully commit – no worries, you can still support them by donating! Just ask them how.

️Do you love the artist, but not ready to fully commit – no worries, you can still support them by donating! Just ask them how. We will send you a link to join the event after you sign up

WHAT YOU NEED

We will go live from Zoom (download the app ahead of time)

We will go live from Zoom (download the app ahead of time) A computer, phone or tablet with internet to join the Zoom

A computer, phone or tablet with internet to join the Zoom Feel free to pour yourself a beverage!

TONIGHT’S LINEUP