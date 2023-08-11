Eat This Now: The Mayor “Q” 39 at Q39

Mayor Quinton Lucas has been in the spotlight as Kansas City’s leader since 2019. To celebrate his 39th birthday, Q39 released a sandwich in his honor. The Mayor “Q” 39 is a smoked brisket and pimento grilled cheese. Quite cheeky!

This is a full-grown adult grilled cheese. The buttery sourdough bread is toasted to a golden brown with a crunchy crust. Between the bread is a generous amount of unctuous smoked brisket, which is tender and delicious.

Last but not least, the cheese. It is a blend of house-made pimento cheese, sharp cheddar, and smoked gouda. The cheese adds a melty, creamy, and tangy contrast to the smoky brisket as well as a hint of heat. I highly recommend ordering their crispy fries as a side. They come with a spicy chipotle ketchup which adds a kick of bright flavor to the balance.

Lucas is proud of the sandwich, but not only for the taste. Each sandwich purchase benefits Corey’s Network—a Kansas City nonprofit that provides support services to surviving victims of homicide. It is available until August 31 at both Q39 locations in the metro area.

Happy birthday Mayor Q!

Q39 is located at 1000 W 39th St in Midtown and 11051 Antioch Rd in Overland Park. It is open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.