Eat this Now: Summer To-Go from Rye
Just in time for summer, you can now get the most picnic-y, outdoorsy of dishes from the recently (partially) reopened Rye: Cody Garrelts’ beloved crispy fried chicken. The work it takes to make this chicken is still apparent—Garrelts’ team brines the birds for 24 hours in salt, honey, and spices. It dries for another day before it’s dunked in slurry, dredged in flour, then fried. It’s crispy and crunchy on the outside, moist and flavorful inside. It’s reliably and admirably consistent from day-to-day, and holds up well to carryout and reheating. The fried chicken meals from Rye also come with a bunch of sides—mashed potatoes and gravy, pickles, and salad. And… AND(!) they come with Megan Garrelts’s fluffy biscuits with butter and some goddamn pie to boot. All that for $35 for two people, and you’re practically losing money if you don’t pick it up. It’s almost as good as normal life.