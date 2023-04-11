Eat This Now: Green Queen at Buffalo State Pizza

Buffalo State prides itself on gimmick-free New York-style pizza and beer. The pizza speaks for itself, which is why you won’t find frequent menu changes or supplemented options of pasta and frozen-to-fried apps.

Choices range from an XXL 26-inch party-sized pie to individual slices. If you’re really into the dough, you can get a calzone. Meaty, plant-forward, basic, gluten-free—they’ve got it (except for vegan cheese). The KC Q pizza has roasted chicken, red onion, provolone, cilantro, and BBQ sauce. For a pepperoni meets margherita pie, try the Don Pepe, featuring pepperoni, spinach, Roma tomatos, feta, parmesan cheese, and roasted garlic.

But we’re here to talk about the Green Queen. This pizza is topped with roasted broccoli, mild but crisp red onion, green pepper, black olives, barely detectable spinach, and goat cheese crumbles. Spicy red pepper flakes are a welcome addition, and for a custom taste, try adding pine nuts and bacon. On its own, the Green Queen makes ordering a serving of veggies feel like you’re getting away with something. The goat cheese and black olives add a twang of saltiness, while the fine pieces of roasted broccoli and fresh red onion provide the slightest crunch. It’s not a saucy pizza—the thin layer of pizza sauce keeps the flavors grounded without drowning it.

Buffalo State frequently donates pizza and partners with local organizations. Both locations have seasonal patio space and can accommodate large groups. Every Friday the Crossroads location hosts live music from 5 – 7 p.m.

Don’t think for one second that this is about nutrition. We care about your health, but not necessarily more than we care about damned good ‘za.

Buffalo State Pizza has locations in Crossroads and Overland Park. Both locations offer online ordering, dine-in, delivery, and carryout and are open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12-7 p.m.