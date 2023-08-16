Eat This Now: Coffee cake at HomeGrown

As soon as you enter HomeGrown, you feel as though you have joined your family for breakfast. The cozy brunch spot’s modern decor and welcoming staff quickly build the case for why this place is always packed.

Sourcing local produce and ingredients is a prominent value of HomeGrown. Though the restaurant started in Wichita, the newer KC area locations source from familiar favorites like Farm to Market Bread Co, Speckman Honey, KC Bier Co, Tom’s Town Distillery, and more.

The star of the show is front and center from the moment you look at the menu—outlined and bolded: HomeGrown Coffee Cake. It’s a healthy portion of sliced coffee cake with buttermilk caramel sauce. Served warm, this delicious square is bursting with cinnamon and loaded with crumbly streusel on top. The buttermilk caramel sauce comes on the side, so you are in control of the finishing touch. I found it irresistible and used the whole cup. The good news is that at just $6, you can go ahead and order two since you won’t want to share.

A great pairing is The Honey Bee, an espresso-based beverage using local Messenger espresso and steamed Shatto milk. The menu offers plenty of strong contenders like classic buttermilk cakes and cinnamon swirl french toast, but a trip to HomeGrown without ordering the coffee cake is doing yourself a disservice. The prices for the juices were a bit steep for the size you receive, so I would say stick to trying a new coffee flavor for your meal.

While HomeGrown is always packed, don’t let that stop you. Join the waitlist via Yelp and show up on your own time. Parking is plentiful, and while there isn’t much room to stand inside, this is the perfect opportunity to meet your neighbors outside while you all wait. HomeGrown is a neighborhood spot, so bring the fam and make new friends—but don’t expect to want to share your coffee cake.

HomeGrown’s Kansas City location is in Brookside at 338 W 63rd St., Kansas City, MO 64113. HomeGrown also has locations in Liberty and Leawood, each open 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. daily.