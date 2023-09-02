Eat This Now: Chilaquiles at AR’s Breakfast and Brunch

Many people have a go-to spot for traditional Mexican dinner, but what about Mexican-style breakfast?

While the Kansas City metro offers numerous options for delicious Mexican cuisine, there are limited places that serve traditional Mexican-style breakfast. AR’s Breakfast and Brunch is changing this with its new location in the heart of Overland Park, and another one coming soon to Olathe.

AR’s Breakfast and Brunch presents an array of traditional Mexican breakfast dishes, including huevos divorciados, chorizo con papas, huevos a la Mexicana, and the well-loved chilaquiles.

Chilaquiles have a rich history dating back to the Aztec era and remain a breakfast staple in many Mexican households. Growing up, my mother made the best chilaquiles and to this day she still makes them for me. For myself and others who grew up with this dish, it often holds a special place in our hearts.

Chilaquiles consist of pieces of tortilla, fried and smothered with red or green salsa, topped with beans, eggs, queso fresco, onion, and cream. If you’ve never tried it before, starting with the red salsa version is a more traditional choice, but the green version is equally delightful.

AR’s menu extends beyond traditional Mexican breakfast items to include a variety of dishes with a Mexican touch. One standout is the Horchata Waffle. While waffles are a common feature of American breakfasts, AR’s Horchata Waffle is a unique creation. It’s made with cinnamon sugar and topped with honey cream drizzle, powdered sugar, whipped cream, and horchata maple syrup. Even if you’re feeling full, this dish is too tempting to resist – it’s wonderfully sweet and delicious.

When you step inside AR’s, you’ll notice a modern brunch atmosphere with neon signs displaying messages like “Good Vibes Only,” “Mimosa Time,” and the restaurant’s name. The background music adds to the lively atmosphere, with a variety of trending Latin tunes. Seating options cater to different preferences, including high-top tables, bar seating, and even a small patio for pleasant weather days.

AR’s Breakfast and Brunch is changing the way brunch is done in the city. It doesn’t matter if you’re new to Mexican breakfast or if you’ve been eating these dishes all your life–they have something for everyone.

AR’s Breakfast and Brunch is located at 8021 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204. Operating hours are Saturday through Sunday, from 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.