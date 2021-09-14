Drink This: The Mint Condition from Drastic Measures
No matter where you live in the metro, you should make the effort to visit Jay Sanders’ Shawnee cocktail bar, Drastic Measures. Perhaps you’re thinking ‘But I live [anywhere else in the metro]. Why would I go to Shawnee?’ Maybe this is a fair question. (I’m kidding, Shawnee. I live in South KC, which, like Shawnee, is a place that you either live in and visit … or never do. And South KC does not have a Drastic Measures, or a talent like Sanders.)
Prior to writing this, I visited Drastic Measures during a major, unanticipated thunderstorm. Literal inches of rain poured down as lightning knocked out the power on the other side of the block. The most attention-grabbing thing of the moment, though, was a drink called the Mint Condition. And I’m not saying this to try to land a corny hook. It’s just that good.
Sanders starts the drink with a subtly spicy vodka infused with New Mexico green chile. It’s all summer from there with the addition of a dill syrup, lemon juice, and a bold garnish of yellow pea sprouts that shoot out of the glass like a shock of forsythia—it even kind of looks like a table centerpiece is being delivered as the cocktail is being brought to your table. All this alone would probably be pretty good, but Sanders did us one better by adding a freshly made, local cucumber-mint CBD seltzer to top it all off. Mint Condition, get it?
I don’t know if CBD does anything. I’ve consumed it somewhat regularly for a few years and could not tell you if it does anything at all. Maybe this drink will mellow you out a bit, but more than anything this is just a really refreshing, balanced cocktail that hits you with a ton of summer flavors. We’ve all heard of these ingredients being combined in the past, but I’ve never had one that I wanted to eat and swill at the same time, all while I ordered another. Shawnee’s looking kinda fine right now.