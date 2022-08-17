Drink This Now: Uptown Lounge’s “Pride Stings” 

In direct opposition to Kansas City’s other moody, gritty jazz lounges, Uptown Lounge serves up a clean, curated hotel lobby vibe. Like many of the other clubs, this intimate Midtown venue offers live music every day of the week. Guests can expect to sip cocktails and wine while listening to anything from jazz to piano bar classics and contemporary hits.

Bartender Vonne Knott is a whole mood. Don’t ask him what drink he recommends; he designed the whole menu with high-end and local spirits and declares his love for each drink.

The gruff mixologist has a “my way or the highway” attitude that most bartenders would aspire to and that we deeply admire.

That said, the Pride Stings cocktail is a must-try. The drink is served in a coupe and features single malt Jura Scotch, balanced with rich cherry Heering liquor and Carpano sweet vermouth. The perfectly balanced flavors of this rich drink make it easy to sit back and enjoy the music.

Because of the easily accessible Midtown location, earlier opening hours, and lighter vibes with high ceilings, Uptown Lounge feels like the perfect spot for an after-work happy hour—one that might last a little too long because it’s so, so good.