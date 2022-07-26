Drink This Now: The Psycho Tropical at Westport Café

The cocktail program at this little slice of Europe is the perfect mix of approachable and impressive—premium ingredients, well-balanced flavor profiles, and that little bit of je ne sais quoi takes every cocktail at Westport Café to the next level.

The Psycho Tropical is one such drink. On the surface, it reads like a Tiki-inspired cocktail.

There’s a tiny hint of deep sweetness from the crème de cacao, while the heirloom pineapple and lime help to curb the bitterness of the amaro. However, instead of the blend of rums you’d normally find in a Tiki drink, the central spirit here is mezcal.

The deep smokiness of the mezcal creates a completely round depth of flavor. This is a cocktail where you’ll take a sip, say something like, “Ooh, I like this,” then immediately go back in for another drink to follow the flavor evolution.

It’s a perfect summer sipper—bright enough to enjoy in the heat, complex enough to keep you coming back, and not so boozy that you’ll feel bad ordering a second round… or third.

Westport Café is located at 419 Westport Rd., Kansas City, MO 64111. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. – midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. – midnight. They are closed Monday.