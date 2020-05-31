Dispatches from tonight’s police protests

Police brutality and racism are being protested across the country. Reports are coming in about peaceful protests that turned violent/dangerous as tension with police and national guard members have escalated. Yesterday’s protests in KC were remarkably well-handled, with only five arrests. This afternoon’s event was going well, until it wasn’t.

"It's all tear gas now." Photo by Samantha Solmar of the protest on the Plaza in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/xUb26PI94E — The Pitch (@TheFastPitch) May 31, 2020

Tear gas and mace were deployed across the Plaza, but failed to disperse protestors. Two different groups emerged, with one remaining in the Plaza while another marched towards Westport.

Gov. Parson has declared a state of emergency due to civil unrest. https://t.co/QoDOGnqGmg — The Pitch (@TheFastPitch) May 31, 2020

Pitch photographer Joe Carey and Terra Hess have been sending in dispatches from the events tonight. We’ll share those with you now, and try to update you via our social media as breaking news hits.