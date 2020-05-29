Furious about the murder of George Floyd? Here’s what you can do in KC.

On May 25, George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. With Chauvin’s knee pressed into the back of Floyd’s neck, Floyd said, “Please, I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin has only now been arrested. Four days later. He has been charged with third-degree murder. The other three officers have only been fired.

Protests continue in Minneapolis and nationwide. No matter your location, there are ways to support justice for George Floyd. Attend a local socially distanced protest happening in your community. Speak up when you see injustices take place. Start a dialogue at home and online with friends and family about why we are outraged and why it’s our responsibility to support the Black community now.

The mayor has encouraged peaceful protests and will be attending an event himself.

I have spoken this morning with @kcpolice Chief Rick Smith. Our community and our department stand ready for any peaceful demonstration. All in Kansas City have a right to be heard. https://t.co/Zr8NI7TYaY — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 29, 2020

Here is a running list of protests that you can attend here in the metro. If you know of others, send them our way and we will keep this list updated.

Black Lives Matter KC

Today from 3 – 6 p.m. at 47th and JC Nichols Parkway

Event page

Statehouse Protest

Saturday the 30th at the statehouse in Kansas.

Event page

Black Lives Matter: Enough Is Enough

Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. at JC Nichols Memorial Fountain

Event page

I’m at a protest at the Plaza where protesters are currently chanting: “I can’t breathe.” Cars driving by are honking. pic.twitter.com/ZMYrRXe4H6 — Cortlynn Stark (@Cortlynn_Stark) May 29, 2020

Here are some online resources where you can take part in making this world a better place.

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund

Financially support his surviving family members. With 88.4 k donors it really shows what $20 can do

Donate Here

Minnesota Freedom Fund

Financially support bail-outs for protesters and other activism projects.

Donate Here

Minnesota ACLU

Support legal programming and the fight for Minnesotan civil liberties.

Donate Here

Black Visions Collective

Support Black liberation and collective liberation.

Donate Here

Communities Against Police Brutality

Twin-Cities based organization that was created to deal with police brutality on an ongoing basis.

Donate Here

Reclaim the Block

An organization fighting to direct Minneapolis funds towards community safety.

Donate Here

Donate to a Local Food Shelf

Provide Minneapolis residents with access to food.

Minneapolis Food Shelf Organizations

Remember, it is not the job of Black people and people of color to use emotional labor to explain to white people how they are feeling. Black communities are hurt, grieving, and exhausted. The best way white people can be supportive is by donating and promoting donations to the organizations featured above and starting conversations with those around us who still don’t get it.