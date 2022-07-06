Dish & Drink KC: Smokey refreshments at Q39 and Red Kitchen’s superior margaritas

Q39 now smoking cocktails

One of Kansas City’s most notable barbecue joints, Q39, is now serving cocktails to match their elevated meats.

The restaurant has partnered with several local distilleries such as Tom’s Town, J. Rieger & Co., Union Horse, Una Familia, and Restless Spirits to create unique recipes. Classics such as old fashioneds, lemon drops, and boozy lemonades grace the lists—but not without a twist.

Old fashioneds are available with house-smoked honey bitters or smoked agave nectar. The Q Bloody Mary is done right as a half cocktail, half amuse-bouche. The drink contains Rieger vodka and Q39’s house Bloody Mary mix topped with a sizeable garnish of pork belly.

The Smoked Thyme Lemon Drop martini is a more subtle version of the signature drink with a smokey undertone that cuts through the usual sweetness. Reminiscent of a backyard barbecue is the Berry G. Basil Lemonade, a refreshingly fruity cocktail served in a well-suited mason jar with your choice of liquor.

The new libations menu is extensive and falls in line with the restaurant’s mission to use the freshest ingredients.

Q39 is located at 1000 W 39th St., Kansas City, MO 64111, and 11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS 66210. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Weekend hours vary by location.

Red Kitchen’s elevated margaritas

When life gives you limes (or 90-degree weather)… make margaritas.

The Red Kitchen, a merchant specializing in authentic Mexican street food, is your new safe haven from the sweltering KC heat.

Their new margaritas are made from freshly juiced limes, jalapeños, pineapples, cucumbers, and more. Garnished to the nines, they are dressed with fresh fruit and veggies, and the traditional Mexican chile and lime seasoning, Tajin, rims every cup for that extra kick.

The margarita flavors are as follows:

El Jefe: Don Julio Añejo Tequila, Grand Marnier orange liquor, and simple syrup

Clasico: classic margarita flavors with simple agave and fresh lime

Jala Piño: freshly juiced pineapples and jalapeños

Paloma: tart grapefruit

Pepino: refreshing cucumber

Other margarita flavors include mango, pineapple, and watermelon and are available in 32oz. sizes.

Found in the Lenexa Public Market, Red Kitchen typically serves burritos, tacos de guisado, tortas, and tamales but regularly creates exclusive specialty items such as chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, and pozole.

Red Kitchen is located at 8750 Penrose Ln., Lenexa, KS 66219. Merchant hours vary.