Dish & Drink KC: P’s and new Q’s from 1889 Pizza and Q39, plus some last minute libations for Cinco De Mayo and Derby Day

Grab a slice of Neapolitan fare at 1889 Pizza

The intersection of West 47th and Mission is one full of a flavor variety, pizza included.

Adjacent to the iconic Kansas City Joe’s gas station and the plant-based haven, Kind Food, 1889 Pizza Napoletana is customizing fire-roasted pies for all pizza lovers.

Patrons can enjoy their appetizers and plates patio-side or in the dining room with ornate crystal chandeliers and colorful seating options. Select a few of the many starters including charcuterie boards; a toast trio with hummus, lemon artichoke dip, and a tomato basil mix; or stuffed peppadew peppers with cream cheese and goat cheese.

If you’re looking for some greens to pair with your meal, go for one of the salads. The sharing-size plates are ideal for two people, and choices range from classic to adventurous.

The chopped salad is a collection of Italian-inspired ingredients featuring hearts of romaine, mixed greens, bacon, gorgonzola, tomato, and pasta, tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette. A caprese is also on the menu, drizzled in extra virgin olive oil and balsamic.

The fruit and nut salad is a great option, especially for those craving some summer sweetness. It includes almonds, dried cranberries, and sliced pears.

Moving on to the main course, you can choose from any of the pizzeria’s signature pies or create your own. Try the Honey Bee made with gorgonzola, pear, arugula, and local honey. The Green Eggs and Ham is another hit with prosciutto, cage free eggs, arugula, and pesto.

If you subscribe to the idea that pineapple on pizza is good, they also have a tropical pie called the Mahalo featuring roasted chicken, bacon, jalapeños, and sliced pineapple.

They offer weekly specials, which I chose to sample on my weekly visit—a pesto base with goat cheese, artichokes, and colorful tomatoes.

If you’re feeling extra fancy, ask for your pie to be finished with the “Queen’s choice” black truffle oil.

1889 Pizza is located at 2876 W 47th Avenue Kansas City, KS 66103. They are open from 3-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3-9 p.m. on Friday, and noon – 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They are closed Monday.

A twist on classic flavor at Q39 with a new chef and champion-sized meat platter

Q39 is a staple institution in the Kansas City barbecue scene and has welcomed a new executive chef to the team of culinary masterminds.

Chef Philip Thompson, a Brit by birth who was raised on his father’s passion for fresh food, is carrying on the legacy of the establishment’s late founder Rob Magee. Magee’s wife Kelly selected Thompson due to their similar backgrounds in food with both Thompson and Rob being classically trained chefs.

Thompson brought his English restaurant experience stateside by working for 15 years at Hilton Hotels, the same group that Rob worked with in the past. He’s been training with pit-masters who worked alongside Rob for nearly a decade, becoming fully acquainted with the elevated Q39 barbecue style.

He brings smoke into dishes in unexpected ways, going beyond the classic taste of wood-fired barbecue and infusing it into things like mozzarella and strawberries. He’ll be debuting his coffee-rubbed lamb in June, which brings an unanticipated but welcomed marriage of flavors and textures.

Barbecue lovers can sample some of the fare including smoked beef brisket poutine, bacon wrapped shrimp, and one of their many barbecue dinner plates featuring your meats of choice and two sides. I’d highly recommend the new cucumber and onion salad, giving a light bit of freshness to a very meat-sweaty dinner.

During the month of May, which happens to me National Barbecue Month, the eatery is offering a “Q champion meat platter” at both locations. It features all the award-winning meats including the burnt ends, rubs, and chipotle sausage, among others. The platter feeds four people at $25 dollars a head, but there will undoubtedly be leftovers to fight over once you’re done.

Q39 has two locations, one in Midtown and one in Overland Park. The Midtown location is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Overland Park location is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bonus round: Cinco De Mayo libations and Derby Day drinks

Still looking for weekend plans or planning to kickstart your agave tour for Cinco De Mayo a bit early? Check out these local events.

The swanky boutique hotel No Vacancy is partnering with Andy Doohan from Mike’s Wine and Spirits on a mezcal tasting on May 4 from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It’s ideal for a last-minute outing for all who enjoy a smokey sip before dinner.

No Vacancy is located at 1717 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64108.

For those into horse racing, Electric Park is hosting a classy yet sassy affair for the 148th Kentucky Derby. The party will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and you can buy a ticket for $25 a pop. It will get you a welcome cocktail and access to live bluegrass music, as well as an entry into a best dressed contest.

That weird hat your grandma had? It’s time to dig it out of the closet and show it off.

There will also be Derby-inspired food and an open bar for VIP ticket holders, which are $100 each. Beverages will include the customary Mint Julep as well as some other specialties made with J Rieger & Co. spirits. The event wraps up at 7 p.m.

Electric Park is located at 2700 Guinotte Ave Kansas City, MO 64120.