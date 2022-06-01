Dish & Drink KC: Pretty in pink at HITIDES, plus a sandwich collaboration from Canary and The Italian Sausage Co.

HITIDES Coffee offers limited-time tropical sips of the pink variety

As higher temperatures creep into the forecast, this Crossroads coffeehouse is providing a pink tropical way for Kansas Citians to cool down.

HITIDES Coffee, located inside Collective Ex, is a coffee hub with a surf shop feel, serving tropical-inspired drinks and eats. From citrus flavors to black lava hot chocolate, there’s plenty of beach-themed fare on the menu.

Their limited-edition fuchsia refresher, coined the Maui Pink Paradise, is an iced beverage made with hibiscus tea, strawberry puree, and coconut cream, resulting in a creamy sweet sip. It’s the latest edition to the summer secret menu.

The beverage pairs well with mini donuts, which are Donutology creations served warm. I’d recommend the Citrus Splash variety, which is doused in pink glaze and citrus shavings that go well with the hibiscus and coconut.

Other donut flavors include Pineapple Glazed, Berry Hibiscus, and Coconut Rum, and they come in both mini and classic sizes—just don’t get there too late like me, because they sell out quickly.

Keeping the sweet theme going, HITIDES also serves Snoasis artisan ice cream, including the frozen Hawaiian dole whip treat. It’s dairy-free and gluten-free, which is hard to wrap your head around.

If you are looking for something savory but still in line with the tropical theme, they’ve also got several Meshuggah Bagels on the menu. With flavors like citrus avocado and pineapple, there are plenty of ways for your tastebuds to ride the wave of summer heat.

HITIDES Coffee is located at 519 East 18th St. Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Their summer hours are 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Italian Sausage Co. brings serious flavor with its Canary collaboration

The Italian Sausage Co., a Gladstone-based market, eatery, and sausage shop focused on handmade Italian fare, is teaming up with Chef Mark Dandurand of Canary on a new culinary creation.

The result is a sandwich fit for the most dedicated sausage lovers. It starts with a grilled Tuscan Romano chicken sausage and is paired with elements of Canary’s spring menu. Toppings include a creamy white cheese and Canary’s smoky curtido, which is described as the South American counterpart to kimchi. It’s then properly sauced with a red pepper romesco, giving the hearty sausage a spicy and fresh finish.

The culinary collaboration is being sold from June 1-11, and a portion of the sales will benefit Legal Aid of Western Missouri, which provides civil legal assistance to those in need. Dandurand’s father served as the executive director of the organization for many years, which makes the cause close to home for the chef.

All of The Italian Sausage Co.’s sausages are made fresh every Tuesday by owner Joe Brancato Jr., a third-generation sausage maker passionate about high-quality meats. The shop is known for its pork-based varieties of hot, mild, and pepper and onion sausage, but Brancato created both the Tuscan Romano and chicken spiedini sausage as well.

The deli also serves hot and cold sandwiches in addition to its sausages.

This is not the first collaboration the Italian sausage joint has orchestrated, and more chef-crafted sandwiches will be popping up on the menu in the future. Previous guest chefs include James Chang, the mastermind behind the small batch chili oil you’ve probably read about a million times (yes, it is that good). The duo used said magical oil in a sandwich with red wine olives, pastrami, salami, and burrata piled on a demi baguette.

In addition to the sausage sandwich, Canary’s sous and pastry chef, Sarah Miller, also whipped up a strawberry gooey butter cookie, which is a creamy and fruity bite to polish off the salty main course.

Stay tuned into the sausage shop’s Instagram for future sandwich-based collaborations.

The Italian Sausage Co. is located at 7315 North Oak Trafficway, Gladstone, MO 64118. It’s open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and closed Sunday through Tuesday.