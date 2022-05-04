An Italian Sausage Company and James Chang sandwich collaboration worthy of aftercare

No one has ever been excited to go to Gladstone, Missouri before. Until now. Not only do they have weed stores, but they have The Italian Sausage Company.

The second you walk in, you get Italian market and deli vibes—from the decor to the black and white tile on the floor and the saliva-inducing smells of Italian meats and oils. You can buy housemade Italian sausage, along with hot and cold deli sandwiches, soups, and ice cream.

The Italian Sausage Factory recently shared on Instagram that there would be a special collaboration with chili entrepreneur and General Manager James Chang from Waldo Thai. It was so successful last week that they brought it back.

The limited sandwich features olives infused with chili oil and red wine, pastrami, salami, red wine oil, garlic aioli, tomato, shredded lettuce, burrata cheese, and black pepper.

That sounds worth driving to Gladstone for, right? This thing was awesome. You’ll be full after eating half of it, but rest assured, the leftovers are great.

The chili oil infused red wine olives are so good you’ll forget you’re in a strip mall in Gladstone. If we had to make any complaint, it’s that the sandwich is sloppier than Sloppy Steak night at Truffoni’s. That’s to be expected with a sandwich like this, but the fresh baked bread will soak everything right up.

Eating this sandwich looks borderline pornographic and worthy of some serious aftercare—garlic aioli everywhere, but well worth it. The sandwich isn’t too spicy either. It’s perfectly balanced is hopefully the first of many collaborations between The Italian Sausage Company and James Chang.

The Italian Sausage Company is located at 7315 North Oak Trafficway, Gladstone, MO 64118. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m – 7 p.m. They are closed Sunday through Tuesday.