Dish & Drink KC: Peanut butter sauce at African Dream Cuisine and flautas at Teocalí

Lenexa Public Market houses convenient West African takeaway food

African Dream Cuisine is a small comfort food vendor located inside Lenexa Public Market and run by one friendly staff member at a time. The premade food is still hot and delicious, but the wait time is cut way down, making this a quick-and-easy stop for your lunch break.

The completely gluten- and dairy-free menu offers a choice of meat (chicken, chicken stew, brisket suya, or goat meat stew) and two sides (fried rice, sautéed cabbage, fried sweet plantains, Banso potatoes, or a veggie plate). Peanut butter sauce and Spicy Dream Sauce are also available, taking the delicious but otherwise relatively plain food up a notch.

The peanut butter sauce with rice and chicken is a great introductory meal for those unfamiliar with West African cuisine. The rich, nutty sauce enhances the flavor of the tender, boneless chicken. Bonus: the dish travels and reheats well, plus it’s served in a microwavable and washable tub.

Lenexa Public Market’s family-friendly space is similar to the increasingly popular cafeteria-style layout of Parlor but with a much-improved parking situation. Instead of having to negotiate a spot on the street, take a victory lap around the free, 500-stall parking garage right next to the market.

Twice a week, the market floods with neighbors in search of a good time. Family Night is every Wednesday from 5-8 p.m., which means yard games, board games, and a balloon artist. On Friday nights, from 7-10 p.m., the activity shifts to the patio with live music and a rotating schedule of food trucks.

African Dream Cuisine is located inside Lenexa Public Market at 8750 Penrose Ln., Lenexa, KS 66219.

Teocalí’s rooftop bar invites you to unwind

Rooftop bars dominate the summertime entertainment scene for good reason. Although it’s tempting to veg in the air conditioning during temperature spikes, there’s nothing like sunning yourself on a patio.

Teocalí Authentic Mexican Cuisine is consistently named one of the best rooftop bars in KC for its affordable happy hour drinks ($4 margaritas, sangria, and draft beers) and casual, extensive menu.

The Flautas Nortenas is a fan favorite and Teocalí special. Two tortillas are stuffed with chicken and Monterey cheese, rolled, deep-fried, sliced, and served with sides of guacamole, pico de gallo, refried beans, rice, and house-made chipotle sauce. If you’re planning on getting toasted during happy hour, this is a quick way to fill your stomach beforehand and attempt to prevent a hangover.

Due to its close proximity to the University of Missouri Kansas City’s Hospital Hill Campus, you’re likely to rub elbows with bleary-eyed students on their study breaks. The younger crowd creates an energetic vibe—and with three floors of seating, there’s plenty of space to go around.

Teocalí is located at 2512 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO 64108. Happy hour runs 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.