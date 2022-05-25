Dish & Drink KC: Memorial Day brunches and espresso-themed sips from Goat & Rabbit

Brunch and bottomless bubbles for your Memorial Day weekend

As you gear up for the Memorial Day holiday, Third Street Social and Summit Grill are preparing to leave your thirst quenched and your brunch needs met.

Both eateries are extending their brunch menus past their normal constraints of Saturday and Sunday, making the menu available on Monday on well. From Bloody Mary’s to breakfast tacos, there are plenty of bites to treat yourself.

At Summit Grill in Waldo, start with bottomless mimosas (with the purchase of any entrée) for $19.95, or go for the Pickle Bloody Mary. Other cocktails include a Peach Bellini and a carafe of Aperol Spritz for those who like to go big.

When it comes to plates, choose from a classic egg breakfast with potatoes, bacon, or sausage, or sample something sweet by ordering the thick-cut brioche French toast with fresh berries and whipped cream.

For cheese lovers, the Ultimate Omelette packs in plenty of dairy-based flavors in addition to vegetables and protein. It’s made with sausage, bacon, roasted mushrooms, green onions, baby kale, tomatoes, and a pepper jack and cheddar cheese blend.

Third Street Social in South Plaza is also helping customers crush their Memorial Day cravings.

For those who like to start the day with a healthy dose of sugar, begin with the house made doughnuts served with raspberry sauce or the Belgian waffles with macerated berries, whipped cream, and maple syrup with your choice of bacon or sausage.

If you’re on team savory, check out the sausage egg and cheese biscuit with jalapeño aioli and fried potatoes. Avocado toast is also on the menu for people keeping it light, made with grain bread, poached eggs, and a green salad.

Bottomless bubbles are also available at Third Street Social, but the cocktail menu holds some other adventurous sips.

Highlights include the Soccer Mom, made with Tito’s vodka, fresh strawberries, soda water, and pineapple juice; or the Third Street Punch with raspberry vodka, St. Germaine, lemon juice, raspberries, and basil.

Both Third Street Social and Summit Grill will be serving brunch on Memorial Day from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Third Street Social’s South Plaza location is at 5031 Main Street Kansas City, MO 64112. Summit Grill’s Waldo location is at 520 W. 75th St Kansas City, MO 64114.

Caffeinated cocktails and more at Goat & Rabbit

If finding a signature summer drink is on your to do list, you’ve got several options to choose from. Some may want to hop onto the Dirty Shirley trend, others may want to stick to a classic G&T, or if you’re like me and struggle to stay out past 10 p.m., you may want something to boost your energy levels.

If you fall into the latter camp, let me suggest to you the Espresso Martini at Goat & Rabbit.

Although these buzzy cocktails are made differently everywhere, G&R makes uses a combination of espresso, vodka, Kahlua, and Turbinado, making it true to that espresso flavor with a pinch of sweetness.

If you find yourself too wired after a few of these (because it’s really easy to wind up drinking at least three), switch to another one of their libations. Options include the Bee’s Knees made with gin, lemon, and spiced honey syrup, or the classic Cosmo made with cranberry cordial, dry curaçao, and apricot foam.

There are also a variety of seasonal cocktails available, such as the Spring Thyme with tequila, St. Germaine, citrus and house made thyme syrup.

Although the Espresso Martini is not on the happy hour menu, all other signature cocktails are only $8 from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. They also serve coffee most mornings, offering opportunities to caffeinate both day and night.

Goat & Rabbit is located at 1804 W 39th St. Kansas City, MO, 64111. It’s closed on Monday, open from 5 p.m. – midnight on Tuesday, 8 a.m. – midnight Wednesday and Thursday, 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. – midnight on Sunday.