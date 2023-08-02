Dish & Drink KC: Lemon/limeades at Sylas and Maddy’s Homemade Ice Cream and Black Dog Coffeehouse

Introducing Sylas and Maddy’s World Cup flavor

Since 1997, Sylas and Maddy’s Homemade Ice Cream has been family-owned and operated by the Englands. Now that the owners’ daughters are grown up, their families assist with the shops, which have two locations in Lawrence and Olathe. Even the brand’s origin story is sweet—the Englands named the store after their dog and their friend’s cat after finding a lack of mom-and-pop ice creameries in Kansas.

When it comes to ice cream, you can generally divide it into five categories: classic, fruity, cakey, nutty, and candy. Sylas and Maddys has no shortage of options across the board, but most of their creative concoctions are confectionary.

In the store’s March Flavor Madness series on Instagram, the majority of voters selected Da Bomb (Oreos, cookie dough, and chocolate flakes) as their favorite. Runners-up included Maddy’s Mud (coffee with Oreos, fudge brownie, and chocolate swirl), Rock Choc Jayhawk (sweet cream with fudge, brownies, and chocolate fudge swirl), and Kansas Twister (peanut butter with peanuts, Oreos, and fudge ripples).

Last week, Sylas and Maddys introduced a new triple-sherbet flavor in honor of Kansas City’s commitment to host part of the upcoming World Cup: Strawberry Lemonade, Lemonade, and Blue Raspberry. It’s as tangy and sweet as the taste of victory.

I fall firmly in the fruit lover’s camp, so this flavor is more my speed, especially since Sylas and Maddy’s prides itself on using fresh, locally-sourced fruit from places like Gieringer’s Family Orchard & Berry Farm.

Sylas and Maddy’s has two locations at 11925 S. Strang Line Rd., Olathe, Kansas 66062, and 1101 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, KS 66044.

Black Dog Coffeehouse is barking up the right tree

Even on a weekday morning, you’ll find Black Dog Coffeehouse bustling with students, parents, business people, and other community members.

In theory, there is plenty of seating. In practice? Not so much.

The popular coffee shop is combined with Ibis Bakery, and the ever-present line keeps the baristas hopping, so you might have to make your peace with wiping down any table you’re able to snag on your own.

The excellent summer seasonal menu has four delicious options: the Wake Up and Choose Violet (a hot or iced espresso latte with honey and violet), the Coco-Breeze Cold Brew (house cold brew with coconut cold foam), the Borboleta (house-made Brazilian cherry limeade with an optional garnish or salt or Tajín seasoning), and the Pick Your Palmer (your choice of a base of black, green, or hibiscus tea or cold brew, lavender, elderflower, vanilla, or other flavoring, and lemonade).

I opted for the Borboleta, and I was not disappointed.

A good cherry limeade hits the balance of tart and sweet just right. It’s a refreshing, sunny drink that recalls drive-in movies and singing along to the radio. Obviously, the Borboleta is more elevated than Sonic’s version, but it hits the same spot.

I’m a big fan of things that taste like other things, so I munched on one of Ibis Bakery’s Earl Grey cookies for breakfast. I was instantly transported to an alternate reality where I live as a proper British gentlewoman who hosts weekly book club tea parties. Scrumptious.

Black Dog Coffeehouse + Ibis Bakery is located at 12815 W. 87th St. Pkwy., Lenexa, KS 66215.