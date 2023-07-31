Drink This Now: Borboleta at Black Dog Coffeehouse

Lenexa’s own Black Dog Coffeehouse has a treat that knocks that big-name coffee shop’s “pink drink” off its pedestal. Order a Borboleta if you want a fun pick-me-up.

The base of this Brazilian Cherry Limeade begins with whole limes, lime juice, sugar, water, and sweetened condensed milk. The creamy base is then mixed with sparkling water and ice and then topped with tart cherry juice and your choice of sea salt or Tajin. It has a light pink color when stirred, and two maraschino cherries act as garnish.

What looks like a sweet, creamy drink turns out to be a bright and slightly fizzy drink. The Tajin sprinkle doesn’t change the flavor but adds a slight visual contrast and an acidic blip now and then through the straw. Cherry juice blends beautifully with the base for a softer taste that is delicately tart and sweet.

The recipe is not typical of Black Dog Coffeehouse. Barista Ezra Martinez-Haskins first made it when they threw a party to cheer up a friend from Brazil. The limeade base is a nod to a Brazilian treat often referred to as Limonada Suíça. This translates to Swiss Lemonade since the sweetened condensed milk usually used is the Nestlé brand. The final product found had to be able to be made with speed at the busy cafe. It went through a few iterations with the help of Martinez-Haskins’ aunts, managers Anthony Silva and Lydia Cox, and Kitchen Operations Manager Stuart Aldridge.

Martinez-Haskins has a few Black Dog pairings to recommend depending on your mood. “In my opinion, the sweetness and creaminess of the Borboleta is a good compliment to the spiciness of the Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese. However, the tart flavors pair phenomenally with the richness of the Cherry Fudge Brownie.”

No need to choose—take your time and try both! Black Dog is a great place to work or meet up with a friend. In fact, there’s nowhere easier to connect to wifi. There’s something comforting about working amidst the sights and scents of Ibis Bakery, which is connected to Black Dog.

Black Dog Coffeehouse is located at 12815 W 87th St. Pkwy., Lenexa, KS, 66215. They are open daily from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.