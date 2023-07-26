Dish & Drink KC: Butter chicken bonanza at Sahara Fine Indian Cuisine and Sohaila’s Kitchen

Butter Masala at Sahara Fine Indian Cuisine

My mom turned 60 this summer, and she’s only had Indian food once before: from lukewarm boxes of takeout containers that we ordered while moving into my junior dorm. We used stacked boxes as a makeshift table and tried not to drip sauce on the floor we just swept.

Sahara Fine Indian Cuisine is a considerable step up in comfort and flavor.

The small restaurant has accessible parking right out front, and it’s clean with fast, friendly service. It’s sparsely decorated with more of a casual feel and crowd, but the extensive menu is reasonably priced and delicious, with a number of gluten-free and vegan options for those with dietary restrictions.

My mom generally leaves the ordering up to me, but she prefers mild spice, so we start with the staples whenever we’re venturing into a new cuisine. In this case, I chose the Veggie Pakoras ($6.95) and Butter Masala with Chicken ($16.95).

We both ordered mugs of warm, aromatic chai ($2.95), which come with free refills that you’ll be hard-pressed not to accept. Our server even offered us fresh to-go cups, and the tea was just as rich on the drive home as it was when it accompanied our food.

The Veggie Pakoras are crispy, deep-fried chickpea batter enveloping onions, potatoes, and cauliflower. I like mine best when dipped in the sauce of the main course, but they’re excellent on their own, too.

The Butter Masala is an American favorite for its slightly sweet, mild, creamy flavor. If you’re new to Indian food, this is a great starting point. My mom commented that it had “a little bit of a kick to it.” I have to disagree, but we both enjoyed the dish and the huge portion served us both, plus leftovers to take home.

In my experience, Indian food generally reheats well, and this is definitely true of the items we had at Sahara. If you don’t feel like sharing, that’s okay! You’ll have a second meal to look forward to later on.

Sahara Fine Indian Cuisine is located at 8920 NW Skyview Ave., Kansas City, MO 64154.

Paratha Rolls at Sohaila’s Kitchen

Sohaila’s Kitchen is self-described on its website as an “infusion of Pakistani, Indian, and Middle Eastern cuisines.” Although it’s not a full-size restaurant, it has the heart of one, as it’s owned and operated by Chef Sohaila herself and her family.

This vendor is located in a stall at the Lenexa Public Market, which has excellent free parking in a 500-stall garage next door. It has a walk-up line and a limited menu with items divided by availability (Thursdays and Sundays or Fridays and Saturdays).

Right now, their special is Paratha Rolls: two for $11.99, with Butter Chicken or Vegan Channa Masala. I ordered one of each and watched as the flaky, buttery flatbread was made fresh on the griddle.

Sohaila’s packages its meals to-go, so you’re welcome to sit in the cafeteria-style layout of the market or to take your dinner home. I opted for the second and ate my dinner outside on our back porch. Thanks to the thoughtful tinfoil wrapping, it was still warm despite the 20-minute drive.

From the first bite, the Channa Masala was my favorite. Eating chickpeas always makes me feel super healthy, and these were bursting with flavor that complemented the roll itself. The soft texture doesn’t require much chewing, which may make it a winner for younger children at a family meal.

While I also enjoyed the Butter Chicken, the meat was a little dry for me, and I prefer more sauce. If you feel similarly, try the Butter Chicken Bowl instead ($11.99)! It’s the most popular item on the menu.

If you’re visiting the Lenexa Public Market, check out their events schedule and read more about their other exciting vendors, including African Dream Cuisine. The family-friendly location has a lot to offer, and you won’t be competing for space to park.

Sohaila’s Kitchen is located inside Lenexa Public Market at 8750 Penrose Ln., Lenexa, KS 66219.