Dish & Drink KC: An Italian Sausage Co. sandwich collab, Scott’s barbecue birthday party, and an Ugly Dinner at Fox and Pearl

The #22 is official

The #22. You read about it. You dreamed about it. You went to order it… and it was gone.

This was the tale of many who read about the sandwich collaboration between Italian Sausage Co. and Chef James Chang. The sandwich shop and Taiwan-born chef came together to create a deli delight jam packed with all the good stuff, including James Chang’s famous chili oil.

However, as most collaborations the sandwich shop puts forth, the elevated sub was only on the menu for a short period of time. Several hungry Citians found themselves late to the deli and left empty handed.

Some good news for those who had to be turned away at the counter—the sandwich is back. And permanently this time. The #22 is filled with pastrami and salami, then topped with the works: Chili oil infused with house made red wine olives, oil, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, burrata cheese, and black pepper.

All ingredients are piled onto a crispy demi baguette from Strawberry Hill. It may not be the typical sandwich Italian Sausage Co. is known for, but the combination of red wine vinaigrette from house made olives in combination with the chili oil makes it truly one-of-a-kind.

The Italian Sausage Co. is also adding a spicy version of their #5, their highly renowned Sicilian muffaletta sandwich. It consists of layers of mortadella, salami, provolone, ham, Swiss cheese, and J.Chang Kitchen Chili oil.

The Italian Sausage Co. is located at 7315 North Oak Trafficway, Gladstone, MO 64118. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Happy 5th birthday to Scott’s Kitchen

One of KC’s hidden gems, Scott’s Kitchen and Catering, is celebrating their 5th year in business by giving us all the meat sweats. The barbecue joint is known for its stellar breakfast and lunch menu, consisting of the usual barbecue meats and sandwiches but also offering house made sausages, burritos, bowls, and even tacos.

The competition background of owner, Scott Umscheid, shines through each menu item as all meats are smoked just the day before.

To honor their five years of success, the restaurant is serving up their Smoke Alarm Meat Plate. The hefty meal includes burnt ends, house made chipotle ghost pepper jack cheese sausage, three St. Louis ribs, and two sides of your choice all for $25.

The special is available until the end of the month. I highly recommend the jalapeño coleslaw, which is the perfect side to cut through any tender meats you may feast upon.

Scott’s Kitchen and Catering is located at 11920 N Ambassador Dr., Kansas City, MO 64153. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Ugly Dinner Series featuring Fox and Pearl

The Ugly Dinner Series at Kanbe’s Market began at the beginning of the year with a mission to perform the Cinderella act of turning imperfect produce into crave-worthy meals.

The nonprofit organization works to eliminate food insecurity by rescuing produce that would have otherwise made it to the landfills. Whether the produce is deemed unfit due to surplus or imperfections, much of it is still very edible. Therefore, the market partners with local Kansas City chefs to create a coursed meal with “ugly” food.

Previous dinners have featured chefs from Chewology and The Campground. The upcoming dining event on July 20th will star Kansas City’s beloved establishment, Fox and Pearl.

Each chef has full creative freedom to design a beautiful four-course meal using Kanbe’s Markets’ unsightly produce. Wine pairings are also included, and tickets are $100 per guest. Register for the dinner through the Kanbe’s Markets’ website.

The Fox and Pearl Ugly Dinner will take place July 20 at 2143 Summit St., Kansas City, MO 64108. Service will be from 5:30-8 p.m.