Dish & Drink KC: Amelia Earhart beer at Servae’s and Affäre’s lobster melon salad

Amelia Earhart-inspired beer

Lager beers are a welcomed beverage with the summer heat, and Servaes Brewing Co. is serving up one like you’ve never had before.

The first Kansas brewery to be owned and operated by a female head brewer continues to deliver with the new Amelia American light lager.

Courtney Servaes pays homage to both her and Amelia Earhart’s hometown of Atchison, Kansas with this crisp 4% ABV easy drinker, available at the taproom in Shawnee, Kansas.

Keep an eye out for their Shark Week beer releases July 29-31!

Servaes Brewing Co. is located at 10921 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday from 2-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. They are closed Monday.

Lobster melon salad from Affäre

In true European fashion, the German restaurant, Affäre, located in the Crossroads Arts District, is back from its summer vacation and ready to indulge KC with seasonal flavors with a German twist.

The Lobster-melon salad is a favorite warm-weather item. The richness of the lobster and the sweetness of melon are cut with sharp red onions and a red wine vinaigrette, complete with a tangy crème Fraiche.

Chef Martin’s popular four-course tasting menu has been a hit in previous summers, and this round was sure to not disappoint. The dinner was available July 21-23 with optional wine and beer pairings by Katrin Heuser.

Affäre is located at 1911 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64108. They are open Wednesday through Sunday from 4-9 p.m.