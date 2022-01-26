Dish & Drink KC: A slice of NYC in NKC and seasonal sips from Bruú Café

Flavorful and foldable New York style-slices from new Pizza Tascio

A newcomer has popped up in Kansas City’s pizza scene, and the brains behind it pack some serious street cred.

Pizza Tascio, a New York-style pizzeria from Erik Borger, officially opened Jan. 21 in North Kansas City. You might recognize his name from his previously owned concept Il Lazzarone, a pizzeria in River Market known for its Neapolitan fare, and now he’s ventured into a new variety of pies.

Slices are fat, foldable, and chock-full of flavor. The assortment of offerings includes the classics­—cheese, supreme, Italian sausage, etc.—in addition to some more unique options like the white broccoli.

Another standout is the spicy pepperoni featuring red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeno slices, and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey. No matter what your pie of choice is, you’re sure to get a killer crust, which they toss behind the counter making for a mesmerizing show.

You can also buy whole pizzas for a group of hungry people at, say, a Chiefs watch party.

The name (and the mascot) traces back to Sicily. Borger took a trip there and was advised by someone locals to watch out for the “Tascios” around town.

The word has no formal definition but is described by Borger as a loud and crazy person often wearing a gold chain and who enjoys yelling at passing pedestrians. They may make a lot of noise, but Borger thought they were the “life of the party.”

He told himself that if he ever opened a New York Pizza joint, that would be the inspiration for the name. He ended up connecting with an artist that let him use their design in the restaurant’s logo, and the full concept was born.

Hungry customers can stop into the red and white brick building for a hot and fresh slice or place pickup orders on their website.

Pizza Tascio is located at 1111 Burlington North Kansas City, Missouri 64116. It’s open every day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Valentine’s-inspired bubble tea at Bruú Café

Ah, Valentine’s Day. Perhaps one of the most disliked holidays in the country (a corporate construction or a reminder of a single love status, take your pick), but you can’t deny it produces some great and aesthetically pleasing sweet treats.

Bruú Café, a bubble tea shop on the Plaza, is here to deliver a themed indulgence that’s both a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds. They have two seasonal teas available for a limited time: the Anchan Lemon Honey Spritzer and the Strawberry Honey-Moon Latte.

Both brews are visually beautiful, with the spritzer boasting vibrant purple anchan tea, also known as butterfly pea blossom tea, lemonade, carbonated water, and strawberry heart-shaped jelly.

I went with the Strawberry Honey-Moon Latte, which tasted like a slightly less thick strawberry milkshake in a good way. It was almost too pretty to drink, but it’s also so good that you can’t stop yourself. The beverage is made with a whole milk latte base, strawberry puree, honey, and of course the strawberry heart-shaped jelly. You can show some love to yourself by slurping down every last drop.

Aside from the holiday drinks, there are a ton of equally pretty and delicious options. I managed to steal a sip from a friend who got the Brown Sugar Milk Tea, made with milk, brown sugar, and brown sugar bubble.

If you’re a boba fan, this variety will satisfy you: the tapioca bubbles are just the right amount of thick and chewy, and the brown sugar coats everything in buttery and sweet deliciousness. There are also some dairy-free varieties of tea available.

Beyond the flavorful and beautiful teas, the café itself is equally aesthetic. The interior is upscale with gold accents sophisticated booths with wood detail, making the drink and the setting worthy of your next Instagram post.

Bruú Café is located in Country Club Plaza at 4709 Central St Kansas City, MO 64112. The tea shop is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.